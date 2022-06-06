ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

16 gang takedowns so far this year credited to NYPD Gun Violence Suppression Division

ABCNY
ABCNY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HIs1b_0g1zo5iW00

The NYPD highlighted the work of its newly enacted Gun Violence Suppression Division at a press conference on Monday.

Mayor Eric Adams was briefed on a series of arrests of known and suspected gang members.

A tiny percentage of the population-that investigators believe are responsible for much of the violent crime in New York.

Leaders of the Gun Violence Suppression Division say there have been 16 gang takedowns this year.

"These are specific, targeted cases at people who are out there with a gun in their hand and think it's alright to shoot that gun in the city-sometimes hitting innocent people, as we've seen, tragically, in the last few months," Chief of Department James Essig said.

Overall crime in New York was up 28% in May compared to last year, yet shootings were down by 31%.

Officers made 414 gun arrests last month. The NYPD, racking up the highest gun arrest totals in nearly 30 years.

And while Adams praised the division for doing their job, he continued to criticize current bail laws.

"The courts have to prosecute," Adams said. "Judges have to make sure they stay in. The picture that's emerging after the shooting, after the arrest, after being let go, you know what they do? They go do another shooting."

They also emphasized the division's focus on removing "alpha" gang members, or those who are actually pulling the trigger and committing crimes.

Adams also said the Neighborhood Safety Teams are responsible for removing 3,000 guns off the streets so far this year.

"It's a combined effort of the men and women that are police officers," he said. "They want to go after the bad guys."

The mayor is also working with the mayors of other major cities across the country to come up with a plan in response to any action the Supreme Court takes on conceal carry laws.

"This keeps me up at night," Adams said. "If this right to carry goes through the Supreme Court, becomes the law of the land, could you imagine being on the 4 train, someone having a .9 mm exposed? Everyone on the train is carrying? This is not the wild wild West. This law is frightening to think we are even thinking about that."

MORE NEWS | Mayor sends stern letter to NYC employees: 'Report to work in person'

Mayor Eric Adams' office sent a stern letter to New York City's employees reminding them they must return to work in person.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Comments / 7

Related
Daily News

NYC Mayor Eric Adams calls on Democratic alliance with cops, says far left and far right muddying gun debate

Democrats and police departments need to do better at forging alliances when it comes to gun violence, Mayor Adams said Thursday morning, a day after testifying before Congress about the impact of guns on New York City. Adams, during an appearance on MSNBC, positioned himself squarely as a moderate in the gun debate, saying the vast majority of Americans — himself included — are caught in ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Suspect accused of gunning down Bronx man with son, 5, by his side: officials

BRONX (PIX11)– A man nicknamed “Suave” is accused of shooting a father and son in the Bronx four years ago, killing the dad, prosecutors said Thursday. Joshua Rodriguez- aka “Suave”- allegedly fatally shot Jaquan Millien with his 5-year-old son at his side at the Webster Houses in the Bronx on Oct. 23, 2018, federal prosecutors […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
nystateofpolitics.com

New York bulletproof vest ban for civilians goes into effect in July

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Police say a retired Buffalo officer working security at the scene of the Tops supermarket massacre may have been able to stop the alleged shooter had he not been wearing a bulletproof vest. "We often heard the good guy with the gun can stop the bad guy...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Guns#Gun Violence#Shooting#Takedowns#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Youtube
PIX11

Man shot in group attack in the Bronx, police say

WESTCHESTER SQUARE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was shot during a group attack in the Bronx, police said on Thursday. The 29-year-old victim was on Westchester Avenue near Rowland Street when a group of people approached him around 3:30 a.m. on May 21, according to officials. One person from the group fired shots and […]
BRONX, NY
hudsoncountyview.com

One kilo of heroin, 3 hand guns, & $500k worth of jewelry seized in drug bust including Jersey City

One kilogram of heroin, three hand guns, and $500,000 worth of jewelry, among other things, were seized in a Jersey City drug bust yesterday, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Yesterday, following a more than four-month long investigation by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force, United States Department...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
vnexplorer.net

Locking up some criminals actually can save them — despite what soft-on-crime pols say

Serial thief Isaac Rodriguez is making progress while locked away, making efforts to acheive his GED. For all the patronizing attitude toward New York’s low-level criminals on the part of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and his supporters — that thieves and burglars bear no responsibility for their own behavior because they “need help” — not all criminals are mentally ill or irrational in the choices they make.
MANHATTAN, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
107K+
Followers
12K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy