Man faces charges from Saturday incident

By Brent Wasenius
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Fremont man was arrested at 12:18 Saturday afternoon after police responded...

KSNB Local4

Fillmore County man arrested on felony arrest warrants

OHIOWA, Neb. (KSNB) - Many residents of the small town of Ohiowa couldn’t help but notice multiple law enforcement in town earlier this week. It all stemmed from the arrest of 23-year-old Zachery Kelch. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office received information that Kelch was at a home in Ohiowa....
FILLMORE COUNTY, NE
LPD: Drugs, cash & gun found inside home during search warrant

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department discovered drugs, cash, and a handgun inside a home while serving a search warrant. Wednesday afternoon, LPD said members of their Gang Unit served a search warrant at a home off 34th and P Streets for an ongoing investigation. LPD said because...
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln Police release statement on miscommunication after O Street crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded on Friday about a miscommunication in which a misidentification led a man to believe his daughter had died in the May 29 crash. 18-year-old Hannah Wadiso was one of two people pinned underneath a Ford Taurus that careened into a crowd of people after a May 29 crash on O Street. Hannah’s father, Tesfaye Alibe, said he got a phone call that his daughter was injured in an accident. When he arrived at the police scene, Alibe said officers told him his daughter died.
LINCOLN, NE
LPD calls in SWAT team in narcotics investigation

Lincoln, Neb. (KLKN) – On Wednesday, Lincoln Police Department called in the SWAT team to help serve a search warrant at 3400 P St. as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation. LPD arrested 25-year-old Muminfidadya Kuwa for possession of a firearm with a felony drug violation, possession with intent...
LINCOLN, NE
Intersection in west Lincoln closes after crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – According to Lincoln Police, the intersection of Northwest 20th and West O Streets was blocked off Friday afternoon while police responded to an injury crash. One person was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening. A motorcycle and one...
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln Man Arrested For Third Time Since April

A man familiar to local law enforcement was arrested again early Tuesday morning. Lincoln Police were called to Le Auto Center at 2301 Fairfield around 6:00 a.m. on a report of a man possibly cutting a catalytic converter off a vehicle. When officers arrived they found 32-year-old Sergey Stoyan dressed...
LPD responds to injury accident in west Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to an injury accident on northwest 20th and O Streets on Friday. According to LPD, O street will be closed at the intersection for a brief period of time due to the incident. Individuals are encouraged to find an alternative route until normal traffic continues.
LINCOLN, NE
Infant survives crash that killed McCook woman

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A McCook woman died from injuries suffered Wednesday morning when her vehicle struck the back of an unoccupied Nebraska Public Power District truck. The McCook Police Department and McCook Fire and Rescue responded to the crash near West Q and West 7th Streets. Ketra Vlasin,...
MCCOOK, NE
Lincoln man sentenced to 15 years in prison on meth, gun charges

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man was sentenced to 15 years in prison on drug and gun charges Monday, the United States Attorney’s Office said. A judge sentenced Roger Alan Vaughn, 46, to 15 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute meth, cocaine and marijuana.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Six people arrested on drug charges in Stanton County

STANTON, Neb. -- Six people were arrested on drug charges after a search warrant was executed at a home in northeast Nebraska. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office searched a home on Hickory Street in Stanton on Tuesday. Five people were initially arrested on drug charges after authorities reportedly located methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. A sixth person was arrested after he was located and a search warrant was executed on his vehicle.
STANTON COUNTY, NE
Police arrest man for possession of controlled substance

Fremont police responded at 12:34 Monday to a disturbance in the 1000 block of North Main Street. It was reported that an individual was yelling at passing vehicles. Upon arrival, officers had contact with Zachary C. Mosel, 29, of Elkhorn. He was found to have drugs in his possession and was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Inmate at Lincoln prison accused of breaking staffer’s bone

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An inmate at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln assaulted two staff members on Wednesday, giving one of them a broken bone, officials say. The staffers were getting the inmate ready for transport to another facility when he punched them in the face, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Sheriff investigates after car window shattered at Highway 50 intersection

SYRACUSE – The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office investigated a possible shooting incident along Highway 50 late last month. Deputies were dispatched to the I Road intersection on May 29. The passenger-side window of a minivan was shattered, according to authorities. The reporting party noted a round hole in the shattered glass that looked like a BB hole. A couple in the minivan also reported hearing a ping come off a pickup truck that had been stopped in front of them.
OTOE COUNTY, NE
Omaha Police Investigate Early Morning Stabbings

Omaha Police are investigating a cutting that injured two people at 75th and Blondo Streets early Wednesday. Investigators say officers went to the scene around 2:30 a.m. and found 34-year old Anthony Williams on the sidewalk in front of a residence with stab wounds. Officers then located 44-year old Eugene...
OMAHA, NE

