Man faces charges from Saturday incident

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded on Friday about a miscommunication in which a misidentification led a man to believe his daughter had died in the May 29 crash. 18-year-old Hannah Wadiso was one of two people pinned underneath a Ford Taurus that careened into a crowd of people after a May 29 crash on O Street. Hannah’s father, Tesfaye Alibe, said he got a phone call that his daughter was injured in an accident. When he arrived at the police scene, Alibe said officers told him his daughter died.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 15 HOURS AGO