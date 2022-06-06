ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, NE

Man arrested for violating protection order

By Brent Wasenius
thebestmix1055.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFremont police responded at 9:16 Friday night to the 1900 block...

www.thebestmix1055.com

Comments / 0

Related
Grand Island Independent

Charges filed against man who stole vehicle and wrecked it while drunk in York County

YORK – Formal charges have been filed against Mariano Rico-Jasso, 35, of Pecos, Texas, who is accused of stealing a vehicle, driving drunk and wrecking it in York. According to court documents, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was contacted by witnesses who said they saw a vehicle go through a stop sign at the intersection of North Lincoln Avenue and Highway 34 and then into a ditch. The reporting witnesses stopped to check on the driver and he advised them not to call police officers because the vehicle was stolen.
YORK COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Fillmore County man arrested on felony arrest warrants

OHIOWA, Neb. (KSNB) - Many residents of the small town of Ohiowa couldn’t help but notice multiple law enforcement in town earlier this week. It all stemmed from the arrest of 23-year-old Zachery Kelch. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office received information that Kelch was at a home in Ohiowa....
FILLMORE COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

LPD calls in SWAT team in narcotics investigation

Lincoln, Neb. (KLKN) – On Wednesday, Lincoln Police Department called in the SWAT team to help serve a search warrant at 3400 P St. as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation. LPD arrested 25-year-old Muminfidadya Kuwa for possession of a firearm with a felony drug violation, possession with intent...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fremont, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
City
Fremont, NE
1011now.com

LPD: Drugs, cash & gun found inside home during search warrant

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department discovered drugs, cash, and a handgun inside a home while serving a search warrant. Wednesday afternoon, LPD said members of their Gang Unit served a search warrant at a home off 34th and P Streets for an ongoing investigation. LPD said because...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln Police release statement on miscommunication after O Street crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded on Friday about a miscommunication in which a misidentification led a man to believe his daughter had died in the May 29 crash. 18-year-old Hannah Wadiso was one of two people pinned underneath a Ford Taurus that careened into a crowd of people after a May 29 crash on O Street. Hannah’s father, Tesfaye Alibe, said he got a phone call that his daughter was injured in an accident. When he arrived at the police scene, Alibe said officers told him his daughter died.
LINCOLN, NE
kscj.com

SIOUX CITY POLICE INVESTIGATE OVERNIGHT SLAYING

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING AN OVERNIGHT HOMICIDE IN THE 900 BLOCK OF NEBRASKA STREET. 32 YEAR OLD KATRINA LASHAY BARNES IS CHARGED WITH SECOND DEGREE MURDER, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA AND POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DELIVER FENTANYL. SHE IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $11,000 BOND. POLICE...
SIOUX CITY, IA
klkntv.com

Lincoln man sentenced to 15 years in prison on meth, gun charges

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man was sentenced to 15 years in prison on drug and gun charges Monday, the United States Attorney’s Office said. A judge sentenced Roger Alan Vaughn, 46, to 15 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute meth, cocaine and marijuana.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protection Order
thebestmix1055.com

Police arrest man for possession of controlled substance

Fremont police responded at 12:34 Monday to a disturbance in the 1000 block of North Main Street. It was reported that an individual was yelling at passing vehicles. Upon arrival, officers had contact with Zachary C. Mosel, 29, of Elkhorn. He was found to have drugs in his possession and was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
klkntv.com

Intersection in west Lincoln closes after crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – According to Lincoln Police, the intersection of Northwest 20th and West O Streets was blocked off Friday afternoon while police responded to an injury crash. One person was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening. A motorcycle and one...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

LPD responds to injury accident in west Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to an injury accident on northwest 20th and O Streets on Friday. According to LPD, O street will be closed at the intersection for a brief period of time due to the incident. Individuals are encouraged to find an alternative route until normal traffic continues.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Inmate at Lincoln prison accused of breaking staffer’s bone

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An inmate at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln assaulted two staff members on Wednesday, giving one of them a broken bone, officials say. The staffers were getting the inmate ready for transport to another facility when he punched them in the face, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
LINCOLN, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Lincoln inmate assaults corrections staff members

An inmate at the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln assaulted two staff members on Wednesday, resulting in one of them being treated for a serious injury. The staff members were preparing the inmate for transfer to another facility. He punched them both in the face and continued to physically resist. A third staff member deployed OC (oleoresin capsicum spray), and they were able to get the inmate to the ground and place him in restraints. The staff members who were hit went to the hospital for an assessment of their injuries. One of them suffered a broken bone resulting from the assault.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Infant survives crash that killed McCook woman

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A McCook woman died from injuries suffered Wednesday morning when her vehicle struck the back of an unoccupied Nebraska Public Power District truck. The McCook Police Department and McCook Fire and Rescue responded to the crash near West Q and West 7th Streets. Ketra Vlasin,...
MCCOOK, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy