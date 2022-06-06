Man arrested for violating protection order

YORK – Formal charges have been filed against Mariano Rico-Jasso, 35, of Pecos, Texas, who is accused of stealing a vehicle, driving drunk and wrecking it in York. According to court documents, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was contacted by witnesses who said they saw a vehicle go through a stop sign at the intersection of North Lincoln Avenue and Highway 34 and then into a ditch. The reporting witnesses stopped to check on the driver and he advised them not to call police officers because the vehicle was stolen.
