Man arrested for violating protection order

An inmate at the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln assaulted two staff members on Wednesday, resulting in one of them being treated for a serious injury. The staff members were preparing the inmate for transfer to another facility. He punched them both in the face and continued to physically resist. A third staff member deployed OC (oleoresin capsicum spray), and they were able to get the inmate to the ground and place him in restraints. The staff members who were hit went to the hospital for an assessment of their injuries. One of them suffered a broken bone resulting from the assault.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 22 HOURS AGO