He owned a meat packing plant in Artesia, New Mexico, after selling it he stayed in the meat packing business until starting a chicken farm in the Mt. Herman Community. James enjoyed raising cows, fishing, anything that had to do with spending time with his family watching his grandsons ride in the Shelby County Drill Team. As a young boy he was active in FAA and in the Boy Scouts, as an adult he was a member of the Hereford Association and was the president and board member of the Mt. Herman Cemetery Association.

SHELBY COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO