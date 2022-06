Rhonda Stephens, age 63, of Kingston passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was born September 1, 1958, in Oak Ridge. She was a highly skilled IT-Technician for many years. Rhonda loved dogs and for several years she had shown Jack Russell Terriers. She had a deep interest in horses, and electronics and watched lots of informative videos concerning all new electronic devices. Rhonda loved listening to Rock & Roll music and among her favorites were Aerosmith, Rolling Stones, Allman Brothers, and Adele. She was preceded in death by her parents, Tip & June Arnwine; brothers, Tip, Doug, and Greg Arnwine; sister, Sharon Brock.

KINGSTON, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO