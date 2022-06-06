Mississippi State releases annual ‘Drinking Water Quality Report’

STARKVILLE, Miss.—Twenty-eight Mississippi State College of Education graduates are being recognized as outstanding teacher interns for the spring 2022 semester. Nominated by their classroom mentor teachers and university supervisors, these teacher interns were selected based on their resourcefulness, initiative and effectiveness. They also demonstrated superior teaching performance, professionalism and a high level of commitment to the teaching profession while completing their internships in public school systems throughout Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Tennessee.
