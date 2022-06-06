ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State, MS

Mississippi State releases annual ‘Drinking Water Quality Report’

msstate.edu
 4 days ago

Mississippi State is pleased to announce that the university's water system has met all of...

www.msstate.edu

msstate.edu

MSU research professor receives national award from U.S. Aquaculture Society

STARKVILLE, Miss.—A Mississippi State aquaculture scientist is being honored for early career excellence by a national aquaculture organization. Ganesh Karunakaran, a Mississippi Agricultural and Forestry Experiment Station aquaculture economist and associate research professor, is receiving the prestigious Distinguished Early Career Award from the U.S. Aquaculture Society, a chapter of the World Aquaculture Society. He is based at MSU’s Thad Cochran National Warmwater Aquaculture Center in Stoneville.
STARKVILLE, MS
msstate.edu

Summer road enhancements expand ‘pedestrian core’ of MSU campus

STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State University is enhancing pedestrian safety by reducing vehicle traffic on roadways at the center of campus. Over the summer, MSU personnel will be installing new gates to limit vehicular traffic on Hardy Road and President’s Circle, expanding the “pedestrian core” of campus in line with the university’s master plan. Roadways and parking areas inside the pedestrian-focused corridor will be accessible only to faculty and staff with gated parking permits, vendors with parking permits, and SMART transit buses.
STARKVILLE, MS
msstate.edu

MSU students among select national group at agricultural education symposium

STARKVILLE, Miss.—Four Mississippi State students in the university’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences are among only 17 selected nationally for participation in a recent prestigious professional development symposium. The senior agricultural education, leadership and communications majors in MSU’s School of Human Sciences are Katherine Berryhill of Mobile,...
STARKVILLE, MS
msstate.edu

Applied Behavior Analysis program in MSU College of Education graduates first cohort

STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State University’s Department of Counseling, Educational Psychology and Foundations is marking the inaugural graduation milestone of 11 master’s students from the Applied Behavior Analysis program. “We are very proud that our first cohort of ABA master’s students at MSU graduated this semester,” said Hallie Smith,...
STARKVILLE, MS
msstate.edu

MSU College of Education recognizes outstanding spring interns

STARKVILLE, Miss.—Twenty-eight Mississippi State College of Education graduates are being recognized as outstanding teacher interns for the spring 2022 semester. Nominated by their classroom mentor teachers and university supervisors, these teacher interns were selected based on their resourcefulness, initiative and effectiveness. They also demonstrated superior teaching performance, professionalism and a high level of commitment to the teaching profession while completing their internships in public school systems throughout Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Tennessee.
STARKVILLE, MS

