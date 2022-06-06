Mississippi State releases annual ‘Drinking Water Quality Report’

STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State University is enhancing pedestrian safety by reducing vehicle traffic on roadways at the center of campus. Over the summer, MSU personnel will be installing new gates to limit vehicular traffic on Hardy Road and President’s Circle, expanding the “pedestrian core” of campus in line with the university’s master plan. Roadways and parking areas inside the pedestrian-focused corridor will be accessible only to faculty and staff with gated parking permits, vendors with parking permits, and SMART transit buses.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 22 HOURS AGO