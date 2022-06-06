ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KY

Kentucky man dies in Paintsville Lake

By Jessica Patterson
 4 days ago

JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A Kentucky man has died in Paintsville Lake in Johnson County.

According to the Johnson County Coroner’s Office, authorities found the man’s body late Sunday around 6 p.m., June 5, 2022. Coroner J.R. Frisby has identified the man as Kyle Webb, 23, of Thelma.

Frisby says the incident occurred in the Pickle Fork area of the lake and that the area is popular for swimming and diving from the cliffs into the water, approximately a 15 to 20-foot drop.

According to Johnson County Sheriff Doug Saylor, the incident is under investigation by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife. Saylor also says Webb was not alone at the time the incident occurred, but attempts by others at the scene to locate him were unsuccessful.

“It’s a sad situation. This gentleman was very young,” said Saylor.

An autopsy is underway to determine Webb’s cause of death, according to Frisby. Saylor says no one is certain as to whether Webb was diving from the cliff or if he fell.

Responding agencies included the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, Oil Springs Fire and Rescue, the WR Castle Volunteer Fire Department, the Floyd County Rescue Squad, Johnson County EMS, Pike County EMS, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Saylor also says two civilians he described as “avid fishermen” in the area also deployed their boats to the area to assist in the search for Webb.

