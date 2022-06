Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett says he believes the band warned people that streaming services “wouldn’t work” as a new form of business. “We warned everyone that this was gonna happen,” Hammett told Classic Rock in a new interview. “We warned everyone that the music industry was gonna lose 80 percent of its net worth, power and influence. When these monumental shifts come you just either fucking rattle the cage and get nothing done or you move forward.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO