While the official start of Summer is less than two weeks away, western Kentucky is likely to see its hottest weather of 2022 next week. The National Weather Service in Paducah said Wednesday that temperatures in the early part of next week are expected to rise into the 90s each afternoon. This heat, combined with humidity, will produce heat index values in the upper 90s to lower 100s.

PADUCAH, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO