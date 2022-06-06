ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Kristin Cavallari shades Jay Cutler over divorce settlement ‘party’

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EYf44_0g1zllcI00

Jay Cutler isn’t the only one partying post-split.

Kristin Cavallari appeared to one-up her ex after she was asked by TMZ about his recent comments , in which the former NFL quarterback, 39, said on his podcast that he “threw a party” when the divorce settlement came through.

“I’ve been partying for two years straight,” the former “Hills” star told outlet, referring to the pair’s divorce filing in April 2020.

Cutler addressed his divorce from Cavallari, 35, during a conversation with Clay Travis on the latest episode of his “Uncut with Jay Cutler” podcast, appearing to joke that he celebrated after seeing their divorce settlement.

Cutler laughed and said he and Cavallari “made out OK” financially in the divorce.

“I don’t recommend divorce for anybody, let me go ahead and say that. But, it worked out. It worked out for Kristin, it worked out for me. It is what it is,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OhOwV_0g1zllcI00
Kristin Cavallari at the MTV Movie Awards on June 5, 2022
Getty Images for MTV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29OHu3_0g1zllcI00
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler in 2015
Getty Images

When asked if the divorce has been finalized yet, Cavallari told TMZ she wouldn’t comment on that.

“I actually don’t think I’m supposed to say [whether the divorce has been finalized]. I’m not going to say anything,” Cavallari said.

Cutler, who spent most of his 12 NFL seasons with the Bears, met Cavallari at a Chicago preseason game in 2010 through mutual friend Giuliana Rancic. They married in 2013.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0awHqt_0g1zllcI00
Kristin Cavallari with Joe and Melissa Gorga at the MTV Movie Awards on June 5, 2022
Getty Images

Cutler and Cavallari share three children together, sons Camden Jack, 9, and Jaxon Wyatt, 7, and a 6-year-old daughter, Saylor James.

New York Post

