Animals

I’m a gardening expert – how to banish ants using a cheap kitchen essential

By Stephanie Harper
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hYcS2_0g1zlVRY00

DEALING with ants isn’t fun for anyone — especially when they’re attacking the plants in your garden.

Fortunately, there’s a kitchen essential you can buy for cheap that will get rid of pesky ants at a fast rate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=442Xe2_0g1zlVRY00
Taking care of your garden by preventing ant infestations is possible with a common kitchen essential Credit: Getty

It’s important to take into account how social ants are in comparison to other insects.

Since ants are generally so social, you’ll commonly see them swarming areas together as a group.

Using pest control solutions filled with toxins can cause harm to family pets — which means there must be other options to explore.

The owner of a business called Flourishing Plants is named Jeylea, and he told Express about a cheap kitchen essential that can change everything.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GF3v6_0g1zlVRY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BFkUq_0g1zlVRY00

He explains: “Black pepper acts as a natural antibacterial agent for plants. Biologically, it’s an essential spice and its secondary metabolites are used as insecticides and bacterial agents.”

He continues: “Black pepper water can be used as a spray to treat fungus infestations because of its intense aromatic properties.”

According to Jaylea, when black pepper is mixed in garden soil, it can help prevent the infestation of ants.

Most people might think of black pepper as nothing more than an awesome ingredient to use while cooking.

It turns out black pepper is actually useful for more than just adding a distinct flavor to your favorite dishes.

An average-sized bottle of black pepper sells for $1.99 at Target, and most other grocery stores sell black pepper for comparable prices.

Why is it that black pepper serves as such a great deterrent against ants though?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zLD3c_0g1zlVRY00
The owner of Flourishing Plants says black pepper can save your garden from ants Credit: Getty Images - Getty

The smell of black pepper alone is enough to irritate pesky ants and encourage them to run away.

According to Jaylea, all you have to do is combine black pepper powder with clean water in a spray bottle.

Spritz your plants accordingly, and you’ll notice the way your plants remain unharmed while your ant problem starts to go away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iZROS_0g1zlVRY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cTDrH_0g1zlVRY00

Jaylea claims: “You will notice a reduction in ants in a few days.”

This is certainly a money-saving hack since chemical pesticides filled with toxins cost more money than black pepper.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Comments / 31

Lisa Reimers
3d ago

Baking soda mixed with water works too. Black pepper also helps if you have problems with indigestion, you're supposed to eat a lot

Reply(6)
5
Michael Souther
1d ago

diatomaceous earth worked well to clean out ant infestation in my cherry tree. I am going ti try the the black pepper and baking soda freak ideas, I have a Newfie dog and won't use those poison sprays.

Reply
2
Close2spectaculla
2d ago

My uncle got divorced. Aunt Tracy has been gone ever since. Easy enough

Reply(2)
8
