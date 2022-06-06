ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Show Sets NYC Return: What to Know

NBC New York
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFireworks will fly high above the East River once again when the 46th Annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks show takes over New York City skies next month. This year's "jaw dropping pyrotechnic salute to America" promises new and exciting fireworks spectacles to watch from across the city...

www.nbcnewyork.com

NBC New York

March For Our Lives NYC: What to Know for Saturday

Tens of thousands of people in the tri-state are expected at rallies on Saturday, joining March For Our Lives rallies scheduled all across the county to demand meaningful changes to gun laws. New York City's march kicks off around 11:30 a.m. at Cadman Park Plaza in Brooklyn, before walking over...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

NYC Street Closures Announced Ahead of National Puerto Rican Day Parade

Large crowds will gather in New York City this weekend to celebrate Puerto Rican pride and culture. New York City will host the 65th annual Puerto Rican Day Parade Sunday. After a years-long pause due to COVID-19, the celebration is expected to have a big comeback. with food, music, dancing, and colorful displays expected to take center stage to showcase the best of Puerto Rican culture.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
globalcirculate.com

Century 21 returning to New York City

New York is about to welcome an old friend home. New York’s famed discount designer department store, Century 21, will reopen its doors in Downtown Manhattan. Century 21 was famous for carrying luxury labels, ranging from Dolce & Gabbana to Moschino, at deeply discounted prices. The department store originally opened its doors in 1961 in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. Before it closed its door in 2020 due to bankruptcy, it was easily considered a New York icon. The flagship store at 22 Cortlandt Street was a true staple of Manhattan, having been through the 9/11 terrorist attacks, with its interior significantly damaged from the collapse of the World Trade Center. After the store was rebuilt, it became a story of New York’s survival and continued as a cornerstone of New York’s retail scene.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

See Which New Jersey and New York Boardwalks Made List of Best in U.S.

Five local boardwalks are among the best in the country, according to a recent list by a national travel site. The boardwalks making the grade in New Jersey include Atlantic City, Wildwood and Seaside Heights. While other popular spots (like Asbury Park, Long Branch and Point Pleasant) didn't make the list, anyone who frequents the Jersey Shore shouldn't be too surprised to see these big names earn top praise, as they attract crowds all summer long and beyond.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Rats are running rampant in New York City

NEW YORK - If you've noticed more rats running around on the streets of New York City, you are not alone. Rat sightings are up and they are everywhere, according to city officials. Through April of this year, people have called in some 7,425 rat sightings to the city's 311...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsBreak
Macy's
News Break
Politics
Washington Examiner

Kathy Hochul tells New Yorkers they may feel they're 'living in hell'

Gov. Kathy Hochul suggested New Yorkers may feel as if they are "living in hell" when discussing renovations for Penn Station. Hochul was touting the planned renovations to the station when she mentioned that the upgrades would include a skylight, allowing travelers to see the heavens despite what could feel like hellish surroundings, she said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox40jackson.com

Attempted Reagan assassin John Hinckley sells out NYC concert venue: report

John Hinckley Jr., the man who shot President Ronald Reagan in 1981, reportedly will perform a sold-out concert in New York City in July. Hinckley, 67, sings and plays guitar and hopes to pursue a music career. He shares his music on a YouTube channel. The would-be assassin was set...
Thrillist

Everything You Need to Know About the 2022 Coney Island Mermaid Parade

While New York City is home to plenty of big, flashy parades, nothing quite compares to the unique experience of Coney Island's Mermaid Parade. In its 40th year, the beloved annual event finds residents of Brooklyn and the rest of the boroughs gathering on the famed boardwalk for a one-of-a-kind, D.I.Y. art parade.
BROOKLYN, NY
untappedcities.com

Uncover the Brooklyn Subway in this Underground Tour

Brand new tour dates have been added for the intrepid underground explorer to our Brooklyn Underground Subway Tour, the sister to our popular NYC Underground Subway tour across the East River! Led by Brooklyn subway aficionado Rayn Riel, bona-fide subway expert and licensed tour guide, our Untapped New York Secrets of Brooklyn Underground Subway tour is now open for brand new booking dates.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Rush-Hour NYC Subway Stabbing Sends Rider to Hospital

Cops are looking for a man they say stabbed a rider aboard a subway in Queens during Friday's morning rush, sending him to the hospital for treatment for facial and hand wounds, authorities say. The suspect has not been caught. It wasn't clear if the two men had been involved...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

