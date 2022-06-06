ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha firefighters promote mental health with memorial event

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 4 days ago
Omaha firefighters got together with the community in support of mental health on Sunday. They opened up the firefighters union hall, for the "Knott Forgotten" memorial event

The event honors firefighter Jeremy Knott, who died in the line of duty from post-traumatic stress.

It featured a run, followed by a pancake breakfast. There were also activities for children and, of course, firetrucks for them to check out.

"By sharing what you got through we feel that that puts you in a place that sometime down the road somebody might be able to say hey that person was struggling too and go and get help to them or from them which i think is important so the more that we talk about it, the more that we're open, the more we can avoid that stigma."

Firefighters are hoping to make this a yearly event, in honor of Knott.

