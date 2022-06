(Above) OTW’s Jack Burke hoists a 30-pound striper he caught earlier this week. Admittedly, I have not been fishing as much as I would have liked to this past week. I moved in to a new place, which displaced all of my fishing gear; but, I suppose this is a good excuse to reorganize everything. The trunk of my car had become a littered mess of plugs, loose trebles and a blanket of half-empty (or half full, if you’re an optimist) Gulp packages. My goal this summer is to keep my fishing tackle orderly in hopes that it will somehow increase my likelihood of reaching another goal: catching a 30+ pound bass from the surf.

HOBBIES ・ 1 DAY AGO