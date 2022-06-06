ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

Injured fisherman rescued from Westfield River bank

By Ashley Shook
 4 days ago

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews worked to rescue an injured fisherman from the Westfield River bank Sunday.

According to the West Springfield Fire Department, crews used rope rescue techniques in the steep terrain to help an injured fisherman from the shoreline of the Westfield River after suffering a fall.

Westfield River Watershed Association’s Fish Ladder open house
    (West Springfield Fire Department)
    (West Springfield Fire Department)

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be okay.

