Injured fisherman rescued from Westfield River bank
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews worked to rescue an injured fisherman from the Westfield River bank Sunday.
According to the West Springfield Fire Department, crews used rope rescue techniques in the steep terrain to help an injured fisherman from the shoreline of the Westfield River after suffering a fall.Westfield River Watershed Association’s Fish Ladder open house
The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be okay.
