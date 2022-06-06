Putin threatens to hit new targets in Ukraine if US provides long-range missiles

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that his military could look to hit new targets in Ukraine if the United States provides Kyiv with long-range missiles that would give Ukrainians the ability to hit targets within Russia .

"If they are supplied, we will draw appropriate conclusions from this and use our own weapons, of which we have enough, in order to strike at those facilities we are not targeting yet," Putin said in a TV interview on Sunday, according to Russian state media reports.

WHERE THE WAR IN UKRAINE STANDS AFTER 100 DAYS AND WHAT’S NEXT

Last week, the Biden administration announced it would provide the Ukrainians with High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, a Lockheed Martin product also known as HIMARS , in its latest set of military aid.

In making the announcement, President Joe Biden specifically noted that "we are not encouraging or enabling Ukraine to strike beyond its borders.”

The U.S. will not seek regime change in Russia "so long as the United States or our allies are not attacked,” Biden said. “We will not be directly engaged in this conflict, either by sending American troops to fight in Ukraine or by attacking Russian forces."

British Defense Minister Ben Wallace announced over the weekend that the United Kingdom will be sending multiple-launch rocket systems to Ukraine, which are similar to the HIMARS.

“The cutting edge M270 weapon system, which can strike targets up to 80 km (50 miles) away with pinpoint accuracy, will offer a significant boost in capability for the Ukrainian forces,” the British Defense Ministry said in a statement . “Ukrainian troops will be trained on how to use the launchers in the U.K., so that they can maximize the effectiveness of the systems.”

The fighting between Ukraine and Russia is primarily in the eastern part of the country, but Russia fired five missiles toward the capital of Kyiv on Sunday for the first time in weeks.

The war recently surpassed its 100th day, but Russian barbarity has been on display since the outset. Mass graves filled with women and children were found in Bucha , and Russia bombed a theater that was acting as a shelter and a maternity hospital in Mariupol.

The willingness to target civilian infrastructure or civilians raises questions about what new targets Putin could seek to attack.