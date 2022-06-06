ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Putin threatens to hit new targets in Ukraine if US provides long-range missiles

By Mike Brest
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31zMvL_0g1zhSwD00

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that his military could look to hit new targets in Ukraine if the United States provides Kyiv with long-range missiles that would give Ukrainians the ability to hit targets within Russia .

"If they are supplied, we will draw appropriate conclusions from this and use our own weapons, of which we have enough, in order to strike at those facilities we are not targeting yet," Putin said in a TV interview on Sunday, according to Russian state media reports.

WHERE THE WAR IN UKRAINE STANDS AFTER 100 DAYS AND WHAT’S NEXT

Last week, the Biden administration announced it would provide the Ukrainians with High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, a Lockheed Martin product also known as HIMARS , in its latest set of military aid.

In making the announcement, President Joe Biden specifically noted that "we are not encouraging or enabling Ukraine to strike beyond its borders.”

The U.S. will not seek regime change in Russia "so long as the United States or our allies are not attacked,” Biden said. “We will not be directly engaged in this conflict, either by sending American troops to fight in Ukraine or by attacking Russian forces."

British Defense Minister Ben Wallace announced over the weekend that the United Kingdom will be sending multiple-launch rocket systems to Ukraine, which are similar to the HIMARS.

“The cutting edge M270 weapon system, which can strike targets up to 80 km (50 miles) away with pinpoint accuracy, will offer a significant boost in capability for the Ukrainian forces,” the British Defense Ministry said in a statement . “Ukrainian troops will be trained on how to use the launchers in the U.K., so that they can maximize the effectiveness of the systems.”

The fighting between Ukraine and Russia is primarily in the eastern part of the country, but Russia fired five missiles toward the capital of Kyiv on Sunday for the first time in weeks.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The war recently surpassed its 100th day, but Russian barbarity has been on display since the outset. Mass graves filled with women and children were found in Bucha , and Russia bombed a theater that was acting as a shelter and a maternity hospital in Mariupol.

The willingness to target civilian infrastructure or civilians raises questions about what new targets Putin could seek to attack.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Mexican President shares video of Ted Cruz, mocking him as an NRA stooge, at press conference

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador slammed three Cuban-American US senators representing both the Republicans and Democrats during a press conference with the Mexican media. Speaking on Wednesday morning, Mr Obrador accused New Jersey Democrat Bob Menendez, Florida Republican Marco Rubio, Texas Republican Ted Cruz, and other Cubans in the US of using their influence to keep the US embargo against Cuba in place. Mr Obrador said Cuba was one of the reasons for his absence from the Summit of the Americas, which is being hosted by President Joe Biden in Los Angeles, California. Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua were...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin given 'urgent medical help' after falling ill while talking to military chiefs, Kremlin insider claims, with doctors advising him 'not to make any lengthy public appearances'

Vladimir Putin has been advised by doctors not to make any 'lengthy' public appearances after he fell ill amid discussions with his military chiefs, a Kremlin insider has claimed. The Russian President felt 'a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness', while getting up from his desk following a recent video conference...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Wallace
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
The Atlantic

The One Witness at the January 6 Hearing Who Matters Most

The congressional hearing into the events of January 6 on Thursday night focused attention on a single decisive person. Not the hearing’s powerful chair or the meticulous vice chair. Not the former U.S. president who tried to overthrow the government. Not the former vice president whom the former president said deserved hanging. Not the lawless insurrectionists, not the heroic police officers, not the documentarian who caught history on camera. The single decisive person is: you.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Missiles#Russian#Ukrainians#Lockheed#Martin#American#British#Defense
nationalinterest.org

America Should Think Twice Before Fighting a War Over Taiwan

While the seizure of Taiwan would be devastating on humanitarian grounds, it would not cause a regional crisis or whet a Chinese appetite for further conquest. China may be a carbonated bottle, and Taiwan may be its cork, but these metaphors are often misconstrued to mean that an autonomous Taiwan is the sole barrier holding back Chinese conquest and world order revision. This misinterpretation, however, has inflated the importance of defending Taiwan. However, carrying the logic of this metaphor through to its natural end will help the United States more clearly assess the geostrategic implications of Taiwan’s possible annexation.
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Beast

Kremlin Cronies Say Putin Is Ready to Go Full Kim Jong Un

Russian President Vladimir Putin paid tribute to Tsar Peter the Great on the 350th anniversary of his birth on Thursday, claiming that modern Russia is once again on a historic quest “to return and fortify” its lost lands. Erasing any doubt about the true motivation of his invasion of neighboring Ukraine, Putin told an audience of technology students in Moscow that the lot of re-conquering Russia’s former territories fell to their generation. They blithely smiled throughout the speech, without a hint of a reaction to the imperial ambitions of their leader which have abruptly re-shaped their future.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
nationalinterest.org

A Class of Its Own: New U.S. Navy Submarine Will Be the World's Stealthiest

The Columbia-class will replace the U.S. Navy’s Cold War-era Ohio-class boomers—they’ll also be the quietest, deadliest submarines in existence. The Columbia-class will replace the U.S. Navy’s Cold War-era Ohio-class boomers — they’ll also be the quietest, deadliest submarines in existence. General Dynamics Electric Boat,...
OHIO STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
210K+
Followers
65K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy