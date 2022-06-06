SaaS solution IQAX Focus helps food shippers, logistics providers thrive

Mojix revealed Source, what is said to be the first Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform and app for first-mile traceability. “With Source, we are completing the item journey from start to finish, or should I say, from finish to start. We have recently implemented traceability at a leading QSR’s facilities at the very end of the chain, from warehouse to restaurant. Today, we’ll be able to link any of that data to the very beginning of the chain. Our teams have covered uncharted territory to bring end users, first receivers, brands and suppliers alike crucial information on the provenance and origin of their lots, data which wasn’t available to them before. The relevance, adaptability, ease of adoption and frictionless qualities of Source are extremely convincing, and we cannot wait to witness the impact this innovative solution will have,” says Dan Doles, Mojix CEO.

