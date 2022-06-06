Wrexham: Man attacked by dog died of blood loss

A disabled pensioner suffered a “horrific” attack by a rat as she slept, leaving her caked in blood, her husband says.John Kirk, 85, woke up one morning to find his wife Diana covered in bites and claw marks following the rodent’s attack.The pensioner’s eyelids, fingers and elbow had also been chewed on by the rat, which had been hiding in the couple’s home in Bingham, Nottinghamshire.Ms Kirk, 76, suffers from a number of health problems including dementia and Parkinson’s disease.She is also brain damaged and unable to feel pain following a fall down the stairs some six years ago.Due to...
