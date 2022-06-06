ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Wrexham: Man attacked by dog died of blood loss

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man died of blood loss after being attacked by one of his son's dogs, an inquest heard. Attempts to stem bleeding in Keven Jones' left leg failed and he was declared dead at his son's house in Holt Road, Wrexham, on...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Disabled woman attacked by rat as she slept

A disabled pensioner suffered a “horrific” attack by a rat as she slept, leaving her caked in blood, her husband says.John Kirk, 85, woke up one morning to find his wife Diana covered in bites and claw marks following the rodent’s attack.The pensioner’s eyelids, fingers and elbow had also been chewed on by the rat, which had been hiding in the couple’s home in Bingham, Nottinghamshire.Ms Kirk, 76, suffers from a number of health problems including dementia and Parkinson’s disease.She is also brain damaged and unable to feel pain following a fall down the stairs some six years ago.Due to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man has cardiac arrest and dies after being bitten by dog in Wales

A man has died after being bitten by a dog at a house in north Wales.Police were alerted by ambulance staff just before midday on Monday after the man, 62, went into cardiac arrest at home in Holt Road, Wrexham.Paramedics tried to save him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.North Wales Police said the dog was “securely contained at the property and was euthanised by a vet at the scene”.Other dogs at the property were removed by dog handlers and will be temporarily kennelled while investigations into the incident continue, the force said.The man’s family has been informed. Read More Gangs strangle Haiti's capital as deaths, kidnappings soarQuarter of Britons ‘happier to see pet than partner after a busy day’Woman quits job to spend more time with terminally ill pet
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Ewloe man, 27, dies after spraining ankle walking dog

A 27-year-old man died after spraining his ankle on a walk with his dog. Callum Jones, who weighed 26 stone (165kg), was rushed to the Countess of Chester Hospital on 15 October last year and died three days later. Mr Jones died from a blood clot on his lung due...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Office#American Bully#St Mark S Road
BBC

Wrexham: Man dies after being bitten by dog at house

A 62-year-old has died after being bitten by a dog in north Wales. Emergency services were called to reports of a medical emergency on Holt Road, Wrexham, at about 11:30 BST. The man died at the scene from a cardiac arrest, despite efforts to rescue him. Other dogs kept at the property have been removed by police.
HEALTH SERVICES
Popculture

'Alaskan Bush People' Star's Fatal Car Crash Lands Them in Hospital

One of the members of the Alaskan Bush People family found themselves in incredibly serious territory recently. The Sun reports that Joshua "Bam Bam" Brown, longtime favorite from the Discovery series, was hospitalized after involvement in a car crash. The publication added that the accident left one woman dead. The...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Family of rape witness told he was ‘dead meat’ before being shot fear his killer will never be found

The family of a victim who was shot after giving evidence to court for a rape trial has said they fear they will never see justice over his death. Abraham Badru was just 14 when he was handed a bravery award for helping rescue a woman who was being seriously sexually assaulted and later gave evidence in court against the suspects.He was shot dead outside his home twelve years later after living in fear of retribution from those he helped convict, staying indoors, covering his face and changing his name. Now, the victim’s family believe there is a “potential major...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
truecrimedaily

Pennsylvania woman arrested after 3-year-old dies with 4 baby wipes down his throat

EVERETT, Pa. (TCD) -- A 31-year-old woman was arrested in connection to the choking death of a 3-year-old boy. According to a report from the Pennsylvania State Police, on May 28 at approximately 9:16 p.m., authorities responded to the 100 block of East First Street and University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Bedford "for a child who was transported to the UPMC Bedford that was choking on baby wipes." A day later, on May 29, the 3-year-old reportedly succumbed to his injuries at UPMC Children’s Hospital.
Daily Mail

Baby who lived for just 27 minutes would have survived if his mother had been admitted to hospital and not turned away twice and told to drive to maternity unit over an hour away, inquest hears

A first time mother whose baby was alive for less than 30 minutes was told she should drive an hour to the next hospital because her nearest had no available beds, an inquest heard. Rachel Higgs was refused admission to the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother (QEQM) Hospital in Margate,...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Shocking moment seven teenagers crawl out of a destroyed BMW as their high-speed chase with police ends in a horror smash

Seven teenagers have been arrested after they crashed a car into a tree while fleeing police, following an alleged home invasion crime spree. Footage of the allegedly stolen BMW smashing into a tree on a narrow suburban street in Melbourne showed the moment leaves rained down onto the road as several teenagers slowly emerged from the stricken car.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Pictured: Woman dog walker, 41, who died along with her three golden retrievers while walking in Chelsea - as police quiz man, 26, for death by dangerous driving

A 41-year-old woman who died following a car crash in west London that also killed her three dogs has been named by the Metropolitan Police. Olivia Riley, from Suffolk, died on Saturday following the collision. Police said it appeared she was walking her three golden retrievers at the time of the incident.
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy