Onondaga County, NY

Black bear sighting prompts warning from Onondaga County Sheriff's Office

By JeanneTyler Moodee Lockman
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is warning community residents not to approach black bears after they received calls about a bear sighting in the northern portion of Onondaga County. They...

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

State Police Looking for Missing Oswego County Man

New York State Police are looking for a missing Oswego County man who was last seen in June 2022. According to state police, Daniel M. Wahl, 28, was last seen parking his vehicle on Woodspath Road in Salina, Onondaga County on June 5, 2022. Wahl is described as a white...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Search For Crashed Plane In Madison County Comes Up Empty

Cazenovia, N.Y. - Investigation continues in Cazenovia after an unsuccessful attempt to find a plane that reportedly crashed. Madison County 911 got several calls about 8:20 pm last night reporting a plane that went down. Sheriff's Deputies along with multiple fire departments, the New York State Police, and the Madison...
MADISON COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Black bear spotted in Onondaga County neighborhoods

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Authorities have confirmed a black bear sighting in the northern portion of Onondaga County. According to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies received calls about a black bear in the area on June 5. A photo was also captured of the bear from a homeowner’s security camera in the area of Soule Road and Oswego County.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Threats, 2 more arrests at Tompkins County School

LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – More violent threats at Lansing High School. Tompkins County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to the school this morning for the second time this month to respond to a violent threat. Students witnessed the alleged discussion and creation of a "kill list" by two other students, a 15 and 16-year-old.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
County
Onondaga County, NY
Onondaga County, NY
Government
Onondaga County, NY
Lifestyle
Romesentinel.com

Authorities find no evidence of reported Madison County plane crash

CAZENOVIA — A report of a possible airplane crash in Madison County Tuesday evening turned out to be a false report, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office. There was no plane crash. County officials said there was a report to 911 at about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday that...
cortlandvoice.com

Man steals dead pet, lights it on fire

A homeless man was arrested last Friday after he stole a dead pet from a residence and used lighter fluid to set it on fire, according to a City of Cortland Police report. According to the report, Devon R. Lane, 26 of Cortland, entered a home on West Main Street, unannounced, in the afternoon of June 3. Lane proceeded to steal food and "went through cabinets in the residence," the report states.
CORTLAND, NY
wwnytv.com

After crash, state police remind motorists of NY's Move Over law

TOWN OF CICERO, New York (WWNY) - A crash near Syracuse involving a state trooper has New York State Police reminding drivers about the Move Over law. The patrol vehicle was involved in the crash in the town of Cicero on Sunday. The trooper was out of the car getting...
CICERO, NY
#Bears#Black Bear#Sightings#The Sheriff S Office
WIBX 950

Update- A Plane Did Not Crash In Upstate New York Near Cazenovia

An alleged airplane crash is currently being investigated in Upstate New York near Cazenovia. From an email from Samantha Field, Public Information Officer for Madison County:. Shortly after 8:20 PM on June 7, 2022, Madison County 911 received a call of a possible aircraft crash in Cazenovia, NY. Crews quickly arrived on scene to investigate the report. After a thorough investigation of the area, no aircraft was discovered. On scene were Madison County Sheriff's Office, Cazenovia Fire Department, Madison County Office of Emergency Management, New York State Police, Manlius Fire Department, CAVAC, and the Madison County Sheriff's Office Drone Team.
CAZENOVIA, NY
informnny.com

Ellen Street home in Oswego catches fire

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fire departments in Oswego responded to a structure fire on Ellen Street on June 7. According to the Oswego Town Volunteer Fire Department, volunteers were alerted of the fire around 9 p.m. on Tuesday night. The department was initially instructed to stand by at their West Station but after arriving, volunteers were moved up to the scene to utilize more manpower.
OSWEGO, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Fugitive of the Week: Douglas Gustafson

(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff's Office is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers 'On The Lookout' for Douglas Gustafson.  The 36-year-old from Syracuse is a level 3 sex offender who police say absconded from New York State Parole. He is also wanted by U.S. Marshals for a federal probation violation, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff's […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
spectrumlocalnews.com

How 'reimaging police' efforts are taking in Tompkins County

The Reimagining Public Safety Initiative has had different reactions on the city level and at Tompkins County. "When I became a police officer for the first time, we had our gun, we had a nightstick and a radio. That was that. And I know people that started earlier on than me probably had even even less," said Tompkins County Sheriff Derek Osborne. "So things really have changed in all areas."
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
ithaca.com

'Kill list' leads to arrest of two more Lansing High School students

LANSING, NY -- Tompkins County sheriff's deputies were once again dispatched to the Lansing High School for an alleged threat against the school. This was the second threat this month. On June 7 shortly before 10 a.m. deputies were called to the school after several students heard and saw two...
LANSING, NY
WWLP

New Hartford PD looking for info in Boscov's investigation

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department is asking the public for help with identifying two individuals in an ongoing investigation after an incident took place at Boscov's at the Sangertown Square Mall. If you know the identity of the persons shown here or have any information about the incident, you can […]
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Romesentinel.com

Whitesboro man charged with trespass

WHITESBORO — A 61-year-old man has been charged with trespassing at Whitesboro Middle School, according to the Whitesboro Police Department. Police said David Carter, of Whitesboro, was caught walking on the middle school campus on Oriskany Boulevard around 8 a.m. Friday, June 3. Police said Carter had previously been banned from the property.
WHITESBORO, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Ilion woman allegedly defrauded county of $4.9K

HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Herkimer County Sheriff's Office has reported that a woman has been given multiple felony charges for allegedly defrauding the county welfare system for almost a year. According to the sheriff's office, 23-year-old Taylor C. White of Ilion allegedly received more than $4,900.00...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY

