The amount of hard work and obstacles faced to obtain the ultimate goal can be extremely rewarding once everything is in the rear-view mirror. Over the past four years, Cuero High School senior, and now graduate, Brodde Stanford has been on a mission to achieve the highest academic rank in his class. As countless hours of studying, learning, and participating in extracurricular activities have all come and gone, the accumulation aspect of things has helped Stanford achieve a goal he has been working towards for years: being dubbed as the CHS class of 2022 valedictorian.

CUERO, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO