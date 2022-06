Elvis Costello and his first bandmate, Allan Mayes, will release their debut album, Rusty: The Resurrection of Rust, on June 10, 50 years after the band formed. Costello and Mayes were still in their teens when they performed together in local clubs. Five decades later, they're returning to their musical roots. "So, when [Mayes] asked me if I wanted to celebrate this anniversary by getting together to play a few songs that we used to know, I said, 'Absolutely not!'" Costello explained in a press release. He had another idea in mind: “Let’s make the record we would have cut when we were 18 if anyone had let us."

