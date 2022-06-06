Man caught on camera stealing more than $300 in items
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Do you recognize this man? Odessa Police Department says that the suspect was caught on camera stealing from a local Walmart.
According to police, the suspect stole approximately $317.58 worth of items on May 20th at Walmart – West in Odessa. The store released images of the suspect to police, he’s seen running away from loss prevention employees.
Officers say he was last seen wearing a gray shirt and khaki pants when leaving the store.
If you know anything call, Detective B. Cordero, at 432-335-4615 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 22-0008981.
