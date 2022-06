Heads up Bentwater. Consider this your early warning for a couple of events coming up that’ll require a little time to prepare. The first is the Bentwater Civic Association’s Annual Paper Shredding Event happening on Saturday, June 25, from 8:30 a.m. to noon in the Northshore Church front parking lot. Volunteers from the BCA will be there with a giant truck where you can drive up, drop off your papers and, if you wish, hang around for a minute or so to actually witness your documents being dumped into the chute and turned into graffiti. Poof. Bye-bye. All gone. Safe and secure.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO