1 person seriously injured after a two-vehicle collision in Nashville (Nashville, TN)

 4 days ago

One person suffered serious injuries following a high-speed crash in Nashville. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle collision took place at the intersection of Brick Church Pike and West Trinity Lane. The preliminary investigation revealed that the semi-trailer truck had the green light [...]

