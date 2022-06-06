Father’s Day Gift Ideas by Fanatics 101

Tails and Paws highlights animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City animal Shelter. IF you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can contact the shelter at (423) 926 8769 for more information, or you can pay the animal shelter a visit to see the animals.
LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) -If you’re looking for some family-friendly summer fun, look no further than Bright’s Zoo in Limestone, Tennessee. “Here at Brights Zoo we sit on 103 acres,” said Brights Zoo Director David Bright. The most popular spot in the zoo is Penguin Cove, which features...
Tammy Kunselman, owner of the Farmhouse in the Valley, shares with us all the details of the “Day in the Country” vendors event happening Saturday June 18th!. For more information check out Facebook-Farmhouse in the Valley.
Evans & Evans Realtor Karen Jenkins, takes us for a tour of a beautifully restored home that sits along the banks of the Nolichucky River in Washington County, Tennessee!. For more information call 423-202-1623 or go to the Evans & Evans Real Estate website.
(WJHL)- Every week, News Channel 11 highlights a ‘Storm Team Student of the Week’ with Meteorologist Alex Williams. Blakely Clevinger, who will be a 4th-grader at Ridgeview Elementary School is this week’s Storm Team Student of the Week!. Enter your student’s information HERE for a chance to...
