The Morristown Theatre Guild and the Morristown Healthcare System Patient Assistance fund are set to bring a one-night-only fundraiser to the Lakeway area this weekend. Saturday’s event will feature a stage reading of the Robert Harling play Steel Magnolias at the WSCC Humanities Theatre. It will be produced by Star Wars and Indiana Jones star Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart, who also stars in the production with her Mother. It will be directed by David Horton.

2 DAYS AGO