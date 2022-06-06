ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Ready for the top four fight! St Kilda stars put on the boxing gloves and step into the ring as Brett Ratten's high-flying side prepare for crunch clash with Brisbane

By Dan Cancian
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

St Kilda face a battle to get into the top four this season and coach Brett Ratten is leaving nothing to chance.

The Saints have been one of the surprise packages of the season so far and sit fifth in the ladder after 11 rounds, with eight wins and three losses at the halfway point of the season.

After playing finals footy just once in the past 11 years, St Kilda look well poised to finish in the top eight this year and their credentials will be put to the test on Saturday, when they face the second-placed Lions at the Gabba.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aziGb_0g1zaVGV00
St Kilda players took part in a boxing class at Fight Fit Boxing Gym on Monday

With their team on a bye over the weekend, Saints players enjoyed a precious weekend off but were back at work on Monday, literally donning their gloves ahead of their trip to Brisbane.

Ratten's troops and their AFLW clubmates took part in a boxing session at the Fight Fit Boxing Gym in Melbourne and were put through the wringer.

The likes of Max King - the Saints leading goalkicker with 32 majors so far this season - and ball magnets Jack Steele, Brad Crouch and Brett Sinclair were all pictured hitting the pads on Monday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42tzIm_0g1zaVGV00
Max King, who leads the Saints with 32 goals this season, took part in the session
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iqLbU_0g1zaVGV00
Saints defender Dougal Howard was among those put through the wringer on Monday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a1WKu_0g1zaVGV00
Saints players hit the pads ahead of a very testing trip to Brisbane on Saturday night

The boxing session should set the Saints in good stead ahead of what is expected to be a bruising encounter at the Gabba, with the Lions coming off the back of an incredibly physical encounter against Fremantle at Optus Stadium on Sunday.

Brisbane's 99-85 loss to the Dockers was their third defeat of the season and the second against a top-eight team after they lost to Geelong in Round 6.

Like the Lions, the Saints also sit at 8-3 and, like the Lions have also lost twice against top-eight opponents, falling to Collingwood on the opening round and to reigning premiers Melbourne in Round 8.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22LBSP_0g1zaVGV00
Saints midfielder Hunter Clark (right) donned the gloves along with his teammates
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nTRXu_0g1zaVGV00
St Kilda forward Tim Membrey got stuck in with the rest of the Saints players 

The Saints bounced back from back-to-back losses against Port Adelaide and Melbourne in style, winning three straight games heading into the bye.

Having beat fourth-placed Geelong by 10 points in Round 9, the Saints then won by 21 in Adelaide against the Crows and thrashed the hapless Kangaroos by 53.

St Kilda's results so far this season have earned Ratten praise and club president Andrew Bassat hinted last week a new deal could soon be on the table for the Saints coach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FmpLR_0g1zaVGV00
Saints forward Ben Long practices his boxing technique in the gym on Monday 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lpzON_0g1zaVGV00
While star half-back Bradley Hill worked up a sweat by hitting the heavy bag 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ayAs_0g1zaVGV00
And veteran defender Jimmy Webster takes a breather during the boxing workout

'It wasn't just about results for Brett, it was always about the process, and it wasn't just about Brett, it was always about the team,' Bassat told SEN radio on Thursday.

'What we're seeing, not just in the win-loss, but in how we're going about it and the fact the players are clearly playing for each other and playing for the club, the system and the game plan is working and everyone's working cohesively.

'I think it makes sense to keep this team together.

'We'll kick that [contract] conversation off now.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Deeply ashamed' Bailey Smith and the Bulldogs admit he WAS holding a bag of drugs in shock photo that emerged just before video appearing to show him snorting substance in a nightclub

The Western Bulldogs and Bailey Smith have confirmed the white powder he was photographed holding in a small bag was an illicit substance. Images circulated online on Saturday of the suspended Western Bulldogs AFL star holding up a bag containing white powder to the camera. The Bulldogs' star was also...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Saudi-led golf tour is not first time sport stars have defected... Billie Jean King and the 'Original 9' changed face of tennis on $1 contracts, Packer's World Cricket Series was revolutionary - but breakaway Super League was scrapped amid angry backlash

The outrage at the start of the Saudi-backed rebel golf tour has conjured up familiar emotions for fans across a range of sports. For this isn't the first time sport's biggest names have sided with a breakaway division, league or tournament. There are examples that changed the course of history...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brett Ratten
Daily Mail

See the moment Aussie boxing champ Justis Huni’s home is targeted in a drive-by as nine shots ring out in quiet street ahead of the biggest heavyweight bout country has ever seen

Queensland Police have released dramatic CCTV footage showing the moment Australian boxer Justis Huni's home was targeted in a drive-by shooting this week. The champion heavyweight boxer was asleep at home along with 10 family members including including a six-month-old baby and eight-year-old child on Thursday morning when the incident happened at around 4am in Sunnybank Hills, south of Brisbane.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

England vs Italy LIVE: Nations League team news, line-ups and more tonight

England and Italy meet once more, this time in the Uefa Nations League after the dramatic penalty shoot-out between the two in last summer’s Euro 2020 final. Then, it was the Azzurri who triumphed - but they failed to build on that success as Roberto Mancini’s side lost in a World Cup qualifying play-off. They will not be at Qatar 2022 as a result, where England will attempt to reach a third successive major tournament semi-final at the very least, having qualified with ease.Gareth Southgate’s outfit have not had quite as positive a time of matters in the Nations...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Ange Postecoglou recruits Aussie legend Harry Kewell to help him lead Celtic to back-to-back Scottish premiership titles

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has called upon former Socceroos and Premier League star Harry Kewell to join his side's coaching ranks in a bid to retain the Scottish title. Kewell - who excelled for Leeds United, Liverpool and Galatasaray during his legendary career - was sacked last September by Barnet FC after failing to coach the side to victory across seven games.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

A timeline of Isle of Man TT deaths in 2022

The Isle of Man TT is seen as one of the most dangerous racing events in teh world because of how many people have died while participating. That is an average of 2.3 every year. The deadliest year was in 1970, when six competitors died. June 1: Welsh rider Mark...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

396K+
Followers
42K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy