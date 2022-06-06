ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

U.S. transport chief Buttigieg tests positive for COVID-19

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ykGoQ_0g1zaNRv00

WASHINGTON, June 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Monday he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing mild symptoms.

"I plan to work remotely while isolating according to CDC guidelines, and look forward to when I can safely return to the office and the road," Buttigieg said on Twitter. A number of U.S. cabinet secretaries have tested positive for COVID-19.

Reporting by David Shepardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 21

G Luna
4d ago

Maybe little bo peep Buttijig should change where he/she does his bath house rituals!

Reply
14
piss off
4d ago

but, but, but he's fully vaccinated and has 55 boosters 🤣

Reply(2)
29
Tony
4d ago

Again ? This is how good the vaccines work.

Reply
15
