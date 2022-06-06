ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Artfest pop-up market a new addition at Riverfest

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PbWQv_0g1za5e600

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A new addition to this year’s Riverfest was a pop-up market

More than 100 vendors filled Century II showing off everything from earrings, clothing, art and candles.

“There’s been a lot of traffic. I got to meet a lot of people here in Wichita. I’m actually from Garden City, Kansas. So it was nice to come in and kind of branch out a little,” said Maria Hernandez, vendor

“I think people just light up when they come in here. I think it’s always a really big surprise how much local talent we have,” said Liv Grant, Haute Handmade Pop Up Market. “We are just blown away by the support, the excitement, now many people came in yesterday, even if was something when just picking up a product and smiling and saying I love this.”

Some vendors traveled as far as Arkansas, Nebraska and even Arizona.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Nearly $8,000 claimed by Riverfest visitors last weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some people who visited the Wichita Riverfest last weekend walked away with more than they started with. Almost three-dozen people who stopped by the Kansas Treasurer’s Office booth found out they have unclaimed property. The treasurer’s office said the claims add up to about $8,000. Treasurer’s office workers say requesting the […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

S. Wichita Dairy Queen owner opening for potential last summer

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Richard Barrett has owned the Dairy Queen at 849 S. Poplar for more than 30 years. He’s become quite famous in the community for being 90-years-old and still working at his business. The last time we talked with Richard about retiring, he was on the...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Non-profits see increase in calls as Kansans deal with inflation

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The highest in four decades, inflation keeps rising and it seems there is no end in sight. According to the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, prices in May were up 8.6% compared to last year. The three biggest things that contributed to the increase were housing, gas, […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas Government
Wichita, KS
Government
State
Arizona State
State
Arkansas State
City
Garden City, KS
State
Nebraska State
KSN News

Library of Congress gives WSU $60k in grant funds

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Library of Congress has given a grant to Wichita State University (WSU) to research Latinx communities in western Kansas. Selected by the Library of Congress American Folklife Center, The project will focus on the social, cultural, and food-based Latinx celebrations in Dodge City, Liberal, and Garden City. WSU was selected […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Keeping the doors open despite the Wichita boil water advisory

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Tuesday afternoon, a boil water advisory was issued for Wichita and its surrounding areas. With water being an everyday essential, about 500,000 people are figuring out workarounds instead of boiling water. Some businesses chose to close up shop Wednesday. In some cases, shutting down is not an option. Despite the […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ksnw#Century Ii#Nexstar Media Inc
KSN News

Is rain ruining your plans?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – From road projects to Wichita’s biggest street party, no one is exempt from the rain. One major event that has been battling the rain is Riverfest. Thursday was no different. They celebrated the Cajun Food Fest with a dash of spice and a drizzle of rain.  “It is really important tonight […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Section of I-135 closing in north Wichita this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A section of one of the busiest highways in Wichita is closing for almost 48 hours this weekend. Drivers heading south on U.S. Interstate 135 will have to take a detour in north Wichita. The Kansas Department of Transportation is closing southbound I-135 at the North Junction construction site from 7 […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

City of Wichita launches national search for police chief

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita has begun the search to find its next police chief after former chief Gordon Ramsay stepped down in March 2022. The City says they are using Public Sector Search & Consulting (PSSC), a national executive search firm focused on police executive searches. “Our team works to bring […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
KSN News

Don’t miss Riverfest’s final weekend!

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – This Friday and Saturday make up the final two days of Wichita’s 50th Riverfest. Below you can find a list of the events taking place on Friday, June 10, and Saturday, June 11. This will include daily Riverfest attractions and general information about the festival. Events Friday, June 10 Riverfest Classic […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

June 8, a deadly anniversary for tornados in NE Kansas

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Six people died and 200 were injured in 1974 when a tornado touched down on June 8 and destroyed homes, a shopping center, a nursing home, and an apartment complex in Emporia. The National Weather Service rated the tornado an F4, that designation estimates winds could have been from 207 to […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSN News

City of Derby anticipates Friday before boil order can be lifted

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Derby said it anticipates it will be at least the morning of Friday, June 10, before the boil water advisory can be lifted for their city. The city of Wichita may be able to lift their order around midnight tonight, pending test results, but according to a Facebook […]
DERBY, KS
KSN News

KSN News

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy