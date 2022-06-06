Artfest pop-up market a new addition at Riverfest

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A new addition to this year’s Riverfest was a pop-up market

More than 100 vendors filled Century II showing off everything from earrings, clothing, art and candles.

“There’s been a lot of traffic. I got to meet a lot of people here in Wichita. I’m actually from Garden City, Kansas. So it was nice to come in and kind of branch out a little,” said Maria Hernandez, vendor

“I think people just light up when they come in here. I think it’s always a really big surprise how much local talent we have,” said Liv Grant, Haute Handmade Pop Up Market. “We are just blown away by the support, the excitement, now many people came in yesterday, even if was something when just picking up a product and smiling and saying I love this.”

Some vendors traveled as far as Arkansas, Nebraska and even Arizona.

