Sumter County, FL

Motorcyclist killed in I-75 crash

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sumter County man died Sunday evening after a single-vehicle wreck on I-75 in Hernando County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP said a 43-year-old man from Webster was heading north on the interstate just north of ST-50 when he lost control of his motorcycle. Troopers said he was driving at a high rate of speed at the time.

The motorcyclist then hit a guardrail, according to an FHP release.

Troopers said the man suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

