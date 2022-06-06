Motorcyclist killed in I-75 crash

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sumter County man died Sunday evening after a single-vehicle wreck on I-75 in Hernando County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP said a 43-year-old man from Webster was heading north on the interstate just north of ST-50 when he lost control of his motorcycle. Troopers said he was driving at a high rate of speed at the time.

The motorcyclist then hit a guardrail, according to an FHP release.

Troopers said the man suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

