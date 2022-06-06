Motorcyclist killed in I-75 crash
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sumter County man died Sunday evening after a single-vehicle wreck on I-75 in Hernando County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The FHP said a 43-year-old man from Webster was heading north on the interstate just north of ST-50 when he lost control of his motorcycle. Troopers said he was driving at a high rate of speed at the time.Man accused of murdering women in Sarasota dies in jail
The motorcyclist then hit a guardrail, according to an FHP release.
Troopers said the man suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.
Comments / 1