Yuma, AZ

Melatonin poisoning spiked￼

By Melissa Zaremba
kyma.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV/ CNN) - Poisonings in children involving the sleep aid melatonin have increased dramatically. Just last year poison control...

kyma.com

kyma.com

700K YRMC patients impacted by data leak

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) said it mailed letters to thousands of patients whose information may have been involved in a recent cybersecurity incident. On April 25, 2022, YRMC identified a ransomware incident affecting some internal systems. Upon detecting the incident, YRMC shared with News...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

More heat through the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Temperatures will continue to heat up. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday for the dangerously hot conditions we'll be experiencing in the Desert Southwest. Our afternoon highs will be hotter than what we felt so far this week with even...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

News 11 Weather Authority: Heat Wave Friday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Summer may not be official for another 11 days, but the effects of the season are on full display here in the Desert Southwest. The 1st wave of excessive heat to hit our area in 2022 has allowed our daytime highs to rise to the range of 109 to 114 degrees on this Friday.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

News 11 Weather Authority: Excessive heat begins

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Excessive Heat Warning begins here in the Desert Southwest. A tandem of high pressure ridges from the West and the East are in the process of intensifying the already hot temperatures. Thursday's daytime highs have peaked in the neighborhood of 107 to 111 degrees.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Jose in elite company

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Brawley Union High School Junior student athlete Marie Dominique José is now in elite company. José just got selected to compete on "America's Team:" a select group of all-stars taken from 4 different states, including California. She and the rest of the team...
BRAWLEY, CA
kyma.com

Woman without a way to get down, rescued from border wall

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A woman was rescued from standing on top of the U.S./ Mexico border wall, according to Border Patrol agents. The picture was uploaded to social media on Wednesday but the rescue happened on Tuesday morning, as written in the post. U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Migrant arrested, previously convicted for attempted murder

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A migrant was arrested and later found to have been previously convicted for attempted murder, according to Border Patrol agents. The 54-year-old man from Mexico was arrested after illegally crossing into the U.S. A record check on the man showed he had been previously convicted...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Migrants found in van torched a hole in the border wall to enter the U.S.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The migrants who were recently caught in a van by border patrol, torched a hole in the border wall to enter the United States, according to Yuma County Supervisor, Jonathan Lines. The manager of this date grove told us, early Friday morning, while farmers were...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

UPDATE: Military plane carrying 5 Marines crashed near Glamis

UPDATE: June 8 - 8:00 p.m. IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - According to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, five marines were inside a Marine Corps Osprey aircraft when it crashed in a desert near Glamis, California. Maj. Mason Englehart of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing says the Osprey belonged...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kyma.com

Law at the forefront of Imperial County elections

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Election night in California as the primary is now under way. The law and how it's handled across the Imperial Valley seems to be a concern to many residents. For the Imperial County Sheriff's Office, two candidates are competing for Sheriff. Undersheriff Fred Miramontes and...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kyma.com

Senator Sinema brings up YRMC hack during homeland security hearing

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - As the world is becoming more connected, cybersecurity is top of mind for governments, as well as companies and local organizations. On June 8, Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) participated in a senate homeland security meeting about America's cybersecurity. She referenced the recent cyberattack on...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

CBS 13 Sports: Local LOI Roundup

A number of local athletes signed their college letters of intent over the past few weeks to play at the next level. YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - A busy prep sports season comes to an end and a number of local athletes are taking their talents to the next level. A tip of the cap goes out to Yuma Catholic's Austin Rush who will attend the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. The Shamrocks Jase Barksdale commits to Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Brawley sends a trio of talent to the next level including baseball standouts Elijah Saiza and Elijah Salgado to Hope International. Brawley track star Isabella Reballar is headed to Chapman University. Congratulations to all of our local talent, we wish you nothing but the best in your very bright futures!
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

YPD: Two vehicles shoot at each other, four victims injured

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Police Department says shots were fired early Wednesday morning on South 4th Avenue. At about 2:11 a.m., two cars were driving north and occupants from both vehicles began to shoot at each other, according to YPD. Occupants in one car were said to have...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Yuma High’s court has a new name

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Bob McLendon's name will now be forever associated with "The Palace" at Yuma High School. During Wednesday night's Yuma Union High School District governing board meeting, the board unanimously voted to rename "The Palace Gym" to "Bob McLendon Court at the Palace Gym." McLendon is...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Proposal to memorialize Curley Culp

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The case is made to memorialize one of our area's greatest sports icons. As previously reported, the Yuma High School Athletics Hall of Fame intends on presenting a proposal to the Yuma Union High School District with a plan to honor the late and great Curley Culp.
YUMA, AZ

