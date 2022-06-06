Melatonin poisoning spiked￼

A number of local athletes signed their college letters of intent over the past few weeks to play at the next level. YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - A busy prep sports season comes to an end and a number of local athletes are taking their talents to the next level. A tip of the cap goes out to Yuma Catholic's Austin Rush who will attend the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. The Shamrocks Jase Barksdale commits to Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Brawley sends a trio of talent to the next level including baseball standouts Elijah Saiza and Elijah Salgado to Hope International. Brawley track star Isabella Reballar is headed to Chapman University. Congratulations to all of our local talent, we wish you nothing but the best in your very bright futures!

YUMA, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO