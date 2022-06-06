ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

NJPW and STARDOM Announce Joint Event For November

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNJPW and STARDOM have announced that a joint show would take place on November 20 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo. NJPW made the following statement:. Monday June 6 saw a special press conference celebrating 15 years of Bushiroad, the parent...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

PHOTOS: Shane McMahon’s Son Declan With Triple H and WWE Stars

Declan McMahon, Shane McMahon’s son, shared photos from his high school graduation ceremony with Triple H in attendance on Instagram. Declan also shared backstage photos from a Friday Night Smackdown episode. The photos can be seen in the slideshows below.
WWE
PWMania

WWE’s Current Plans for Roman Reigns’ Next WWE Title Defense

As PWMania.com previously reported, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will not be appearing at this year’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view. Due to ticket sales, WWE changed plans for Reigns to appear at the show after it moved from Allegiant Stadium to the smaller T-Mobile Arena. He was scheduled to defend his championship against Riddle at the event.
WWE
PWMania

Report: Roman Reigns No Longer Scheduled For WWE Money in the Bank

This year’s Money In The Bank pay-per-view will be without the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will not be on the show, according to Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso. The news has also been confirmed by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. The plans for the Reigns were changed as they moved from Allegiant Stadium to the smaller and inside T-Mobile Arena, according to Barrasso.
WWE
PWMania

CM Punk Undergoes Successful Surgery in Los Angeles

AEW World Champion CM Punk had surgery in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Punk underwent lower leg surgery, and the surgery was a success, according to AEW. There’s still no news on what exactly needed to be repaired, but Punk is on the mend now. We hadn’t heard of a “lower leg” injury before tonight. His foot had earlier been reported to be injured.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mayu Iwatani
Person
Hiroshi Tanahashi
PWMania

Another WWE Star Joining Apollo Crews on the NXT Brand

Apollo Crews made his return to WWE NXT on June 7th, 2022, and will be making more appearances in the future. Crews isn’t the only one headed to NXT, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com. Babatunde Aiyegbusi aka Commander Azeez, who had been linked with Crews on camera, has...
WWE
PWMania

Chances of Stephanie McMahon Returning to WWE Have Diminished

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more information on Stephanie McMahon’s “leave of absence” from WWE and the attempts to bury her a few weeks after her departure. There was an attempt to bury her earlier this week, and Dave Meltzer reports that the Business Insider story about her departure was planted by someone in the company as a tactic to bury her. According to the article, Vince McMahon is the cause for her “leave of absence.” Meltzer, on the other hand, stated that she was the one who decided to leave and that she had been considering doing so for some time.
WWE
PWMania

Backstage News on Bray Wyatt and WWE, Wrestler Discusses Wyatt – Vince McMahon

Rumors of WWE potentially re-signing Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) reportedly boosted ticket sales for last Sunday’s WWE Hell In a Cell event, although WWE has yet to re-sign the man behind The Fiend. A new story on Wrestling Observer Radio offered some intriguing details regarding Wyatt’s WWE release last...
WWE
PWMania

MVP and Chris Jericho Get Into Heated Confrontation After AEW Dynamite

After a recent AEW Dynamite taping, AEW’s Chris Jericho and WWE’s MVP apparently got into a heated confrontation. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, MVP and Jericho had a confrontation inside the hotel where AEW performers were staying after the Dynamite show on May 18 in Houston, Texas, where MVP sometimes stays. According to reports, the incident occurred at 1am local time, following the Dynamite filming earlier that night.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stardom#New Japan Pro Wrestling#Combat#Bushiroad#Starlight Kid
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (6/10)

As tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX airs live from the Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the road to Money In the Bank heats up. SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey is advertised to appear on the WWE Events website and the venue website, yet she has not been officially announced for tonight’s show. Natalya, the new #1 contender to Rousey, is also scheduled to appear.
BATON ROUGE, LA
PWMania

Updated Line-up for GCW Gateway To The Death

Blake Christian will battle Gringo Loco at GCW’s Gateway to the Death event. Here is the updated lineup for the event at Pop’s Nightclub in Sanget, Illinois on Friday, July 1st. – Joey Janela vs. Davey Richards. – Effy vs. Delirious. – Alex Colon vs. Cole Radrick. Appearances...
WWE
PWMania

Details on WWE’s Nixed Plans for the Return of Harry Smith

Former WWE star Harry Smith (Davey Boy Smith Jr.) revealed plans to return to the company in 2021 during an interview with Liam Alexander-Stewart of Inside the Ropes. “John Cone said, ‘the next time you are going to come to SmackDown it’s going to be your debut”, you did really good [in your dark match], Vince [McMahon] really liked it.’ So I was like, great, I’ll just wait and then they asked me to do a dark match in Tampa and they were going to do some backstage vignettes with me and my father’s leather vest. They were going to show that for the documentary, and then luck be have it I ended up having COVID, really bad, so I was kind of out of commission for about three weeks or a month. Then I was kind of forgotten about, I came to TV one or two times… I was waiting to come back and then they called and Johnny [ Laurinaitis] said he wasn’t a fan of it [his release], he wasn’t happy with the list of names he was given but it wasn’t from him. I don’t know what they were waiting for, the only thing I was told was, I was going to be debuting on SmackDown and they were going to call me ‘The Stampede Stud’. It just never happened, it wasn’t my fault. I showed up more than in shape. I saw Vince and he was like ‘oh you’re looking good kid.’”
WWE
PWMania

Backstage Latest on Roman Reigns’ Status and How WWE Feels About MITB

As PWMania.com previously reported, sources have confirmed that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been dropped from the July 3 Money In the Bank Premium Live Event in Las Vegas. This was speculated upon when Reigns and Brock Lesnar were removed from event promotional material, but word today is that plans for Reigns and Lesnar working the show changed when Money In the Bank was shifted from a stadium show to an arena show. The event has been relocated from Allegiant Stadium to the MGM Grand Garden Arena.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

First Match Revealed For GCW D.O.A. Event on June 30

The first match for Game Changer Wrestling’s D.O.A. event has been revealed. The event will take place on Thursday, June 30th at the Knights Of Columbus in Detroit, Michigan. Alex Shelley, Jordan Oliver and Nick Wayne will face off in a Triple Threat match. The following has been confirmed...
WWE
PWMania

SPOILER: Plans for RAW Superstar on Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

RAW Superstar Riddle is reportedly scheduled for a WWE SmackDown angle with Sami Zayn tonight. Riddle is scheduled to appear on SmackDown tonight to follow up on the challenge he gave to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on Monday night’s RAW. According to Fightful Select, a pitch for Riddle to work with Zayn on tonight’s event was made on Thursday.
WWE
PWMania

PHOTOS: WWE NXT UK Star Xia Brookside Engaged to Be Married

Xia Brookside is engaged to be married. On Twitter, the WWE NXT UK star announced her engagement to fellow pro wrestler Sean Kustom, who is from Australia and regularly competes in the UK. Best wishes to the happy couple. Brookside debuted in pro wrestling in 2014, working in the independent...
WWE
PWMania

Latest on WWE Evaluating and Possibly Releasing Additional NXT Talent

After cutting numerous stars in late April, WWE is apparently considering releasing NXT talent every 90 days, as PWMania.com previously reported. Bryan Alvarez discussed the situation on the Bryan & Vinny & Granny & Craig Show on F4WOnline.com. “You know what I heard today? I don’t have all of the...
WWE
PWMania

Alexa Bliss Reveals Who She Would Cash in on if She Wins Money in the Bank

WWE star Alexa Bliss has a chance to win Money in the Bank for the second time in her career if she wins the women’s ladder match at next month’s event. Bliss revealed to WWE Germany that she would prefer to face Bianca Belair or Rhea Ripley for the RAW Women’s Championship.
WWE
PWMania

AEW Rampage Preview For Tonight (6/10)

The AEW Rampage episode on TNT tonight will air at 10 p.m. ET, at its usual timeslot. The show was taped at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri, earlier this week, and complete spoilers are available at this link. For tonight’s Rampage, AEW has revealed the following line-up.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Results – June 10, 2022

Your announcers are Michael Cole and Pat McAfee. We are told that Sami Zayn wrestles Riddle and if Riddle wins he gets a Unified title match but if he loses, he will be banned from Smackdown. We see Drew McIntyre in Gorilla Position fighting off Butch before he can go...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy