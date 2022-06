MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County jury has convicted a 54-year-old man of stalking a North Memphis mother and her three minor daughters for more than a year. Durrell James was convicted on three felony counts of aggravated stalking and a misdemeanor count of stalking the mother of the victims. The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office said aggravated stalking involves a victim under age 18 and a suspect who is older by five years or more.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO