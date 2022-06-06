City of Corpus Christi announces temporary road closures along city's major streets

Street closures throughout the City’s major streets will impact motorists and pedestrians.

These road closures may be due to construction, special event activity, or maintenance.

"Work zone safety is a priority. Motorists are advised to slow down, follow posted speed limits, pay attention, watch out for workers, obey signs and flaggers and allow additional travel time for delays," said city officials.

City officials say all closures are subject to change due to weather, emergency work, or other circumstances.

CITY STREET RECONSTRUCTION OR MAINTENANCE PROJECTS:

Brawner Parkway – Kostoryz Road to Carroll Lane (Bond 2018)

During Phase 2 of construction, Brawner Parkway (north and south of the median) will be reduced to one-way traffic flow in the eastbound direction. The following traffic changes and lane closures will be implemented:

Brawner Parkway's westbound lane (south of median) is closed for construction. The eastbound lane will remain open for use during this first construction phase.

Brawner Parkway's westbound lane (north of median) is closed for construction. The eastbound lane will remain open for use during this first construction phase.

Callicoatte Road – Interstate Highway 37 to Up River Road (Bond 2018)

During Phase 2 of construction, Reytec Construction Resources, there is a full closure of Callicoatte Road between the NB IH37 Frontage Road to Up River Road. There will also be a daily single-lane closure with flagger control along Up River Road from Callicoatte Road eastward (~400’). It is recommended that residents who live east of the intersection use the Violet Road exit, and residents who live west of the intersection use the Sharpsburg Road exit to access Up River Road.

Delgado Street – Salazar Street to Dead End (Residential Street Rebuild Program)

Delgado Street, between Salazar Street and the Dead End, is closed for reconstruction. The contractor will provide local access only to residents along Delgado Street.

Denver Avenue – Doddridge Street to Jackson Place (Residential Street Rebuild Program)

Denver Avenue, between Doddridge Street and Jackson Place, is closed for reconstruction. The contractor will provide local access only to residents along Denver Avenue.

Leopard Street – Palm Drive to Nueces Bay Boulevard (Bond 2018)

Leopard Street is reduced to one lane, in each direction, along the eastbound lanes (south side) of Leopard Street between Nueces Bay Boulevard and Battlin’ Buc Boulevard. The intersection at Leopard Street and Nueces Bay Boulevard intersection is also being opened to traffic. Additional temporary intersection closures will be implemented along the south side of Leopard Street as construction progresses.

Park Road 22 Bridge and Channel – Whitecap Boulevard to Commodores Drive (SH 361)

Park Road 22 is closed for construction on the south side (eastbound lanes) between Compass Street and Cruiser Street. Motorists traveling eastbound (south side) along Park Road 22 are shifted to the westbound lanes (north side) between Compass Street and Cruiser Street. Travel lanes are reduced to one lane, in each direction, between Compass Street and Cruiser Street.

Shoreline Boulevard – Lomax Street to Power Street (Bay Ltd.) (Street Preventative Maintenance Program)

Street improvements along both sides of Shoreline Boulevard between Lomax Street and Power Street will begin on Thursday, June 9. Improvements along this stretch of Shoreline Boulevard will be divided into three phases. Phase 1 will start on the east side (northbound lanes) of Shoreline Boulevard and start at Lomax Street. Phase 2 will address median crossovers between northbound and southbound lanes and will begin at Lawrence Street. Phase 3 will begin on the west side (southbound lanes) of Shoreline Boulevard and begin at Power Street, working south. Mill and overlay operations will temporarily close sidewalks, parking lanes and travel lanes for the next several weeks. Access to T-Heads and Marina will always be maintained during construction operations.

Staples Street – Baldwin Boulevard to Kostoryz Road (Bond 2018)

During Phase 1 of construction on Staples Street, between Baldwin Boulevard and Kostoryz Road, drivers and pedestrians should expect the following traffic changes:

The northbound lanes and center-turn lane (east side) of Staples Street, between Baldwin Boulevard and Kostoryz Road, will be closed for construction. Traffic will be shifted to the west side of Staples Street (southbound lanes) and reduced to one lane in each direction.

Traffic along northbound Staples Street will be shifted to the west side (southbound lanes) of the roadway approaching the Kostoryz Road intersection.

The inside left-turn lane will be closed along Kostoryz Road at the Staples Street intersection.

The intersection of Texas Avenue at Staples Street, on the east side, is closed to install storm water utilities.

Sidewalks will be closed on the east side of Staples Street within the construction zone.

Swantner Drive – Indiana Avenue to Texan Trail (Bond 2018)

Swantner Drive is closed to thru traffic between Indiana Avenue and Deforrest Street and also between Texan Trail and McCall Street for reconstruction. Chamberlain Drive is also closed between Reid Drive and Swantner Drive. Access to local residents is provided.

CITY PERMITTED CLOSURES:

Alameda Street - Mary Street to Morris Street (IPR)

Contractors for the City are implementing several street closures to make emergency repairs to the wastewater line along Alameda Street. The intersection at Alameda Street and Mary Street is temporally closed. The intersection at Morris Street and 12 th Street is also temporally closed. Other residential streets adjacent to the construction site may be temporally closed to extend the work zone. Residents affected by the closures will always have access to their homes. Construction is expected to last one month.

Alameda Street – Naples Street to Louisiana Avenue

Contractors for the City are implementing several street closures to make repairs to the wastewater line along Alameda Street. Southbound Alameda Street traffic will shift into the left turn lane between Naples Street and Louisiana Avenue. The intersection at Alameda Street and Atlantic Street is temporally closed. The intersection at Alameda Street and Southern Street is also temporally closed. Residents affected by the closures will always have access to their homes. Construction is expected to last one month.

Agnes Street – North Padre Island Drive Access Road to McBride Lane (IPR)

The contractor for the City Utility Department is implementing lane closures along eastbound travel lanes of Agnes Street to make repairs to a wastewater line. Additional temporary lane closures, or temporary street closures, along the existing wastewater line, may be required to install a bypass. Businesses affected by the closures will always have driveway access. Construction is expected to last one month.

Ayers Street – Pearse Drive to Mansheim Boulevard (Smartcom Telephone)

The utility contractor is installing new fiber communication lines on existing utility poles to provide services along Ayers Street between Pearse Drive and Mansheim Boulevard. The proposed work area will temporarily close sidewalks, parking lanes and travel lanes along this stretch of Ayers Street. Motorists traveling along streets intersecting the work area may be guided by flaggers to move safely through the work area. Temporary closures will be implemented daily and are expected to last 30 days.

Chaparral Street – at Coopers Alley Intersection

Spectrum contractor is installing a new conduit and coaxial cable to provide communication services along Chaparral Street. The construction work area will temporarily close sidewalks, parking lanes and travel lanes at the intersection of Chaparral Street and Coopers Alley. These closures will be implemented daily and are expected to last 30 days.

Chaparral Street – at Lomax Intersection

Spectrum contractor is installing a new conduit and coaxial cable to provide communication services along Lomax Street. The construction work area will be temporarily closing sidewalks and parking lanes at the intersection of Chaparral Street and Lomax Street. These closures will be implemented daily and are expected to last 30 days.

Flato Road – at Bear Lane Intersection

Contractors for AEP Texas will be installing temporary electrical services to a construction site along Bear Lane. During the installation, there will be daily single-lane closure with flagger control assisting motorists along Flato Road approaching the intersection of Bear Lane. Flagger operations are temporary and expected to last several days.

Kostoryz Road – Saratoga Boulevard to Masterson Drive (Fulton Construction)

The contractor for Corpus Christi Independent School District is implementing a lane closure on Northbound Kostoryz Road. The contractor is removing the existing sidewalk to install new driveways and building a new RTA bus stop. Construction is estimated to last three months.

Leopard Street – Palm Street to Doss Street (AEP Texas)

The contractor for AEP Texas is relocating power poles along Leopard Street for an upcoming city street project. Both directions of Leopard Street will be reduced to one travel lane along any section of the project limits. Utility line relocations are estimated to last several months.

Mesquite Street – Brewster Street to Hirsch Street (DCOMM Inc)

The contractor for Spectrum is installing a new conduit and coaxial cable along Mesquite Street. Northbound Mesquite Street will be temporarily closed between Brewster Street and Hirsch Street. Utility line installation is estimated to last one month.

Comanche Street and Mexico Street Intersection (Guerra Underground)

The subcontractor for Flat Iron Dragados is installing a new wastewater line between Lipan Street and Caldwell Street as part of the New Harbor Bridge Utility Relocation Project. Beginning Wednesday, June 8, until Wednesday, June 15, Comanche Street will be closed at the Mexico Street intersection. On Comanche Street, motorists heading westbound/eastbound will be detoured down Lipan Street between Staples Street and Brownlee Boulevard. Portable message signs will be in place to assist motorists with navigating the alternate route. Business driveways along the closed section of Comanche Street will be granted access to customers and employees.

Ocean Drive – Circle Drive to Robert Drive

The contractor for AEP Texas is repairing street lights in the median of Ocean Drive from Circle Drive to Robert Drive. Both Southbound and Northbound directions will have temporary lane closures implemented daily. Work at this location is expected to last a month.

Peoples Street – Chaparral Street to Water Street

AEP Texas is performing maintenance to underground electrical components along Peoples Street. Access to underground facilities requires daily temporary full street closures that will affect motorists traveling along this section of Peoples Street. Maintenance operations are scheduled to last several days.

Port Avenue – Horne Road to Prescott Street (SH 286 Frontage) (Clark Pipeline)

The contractor for the City is replacing a 16-inch water main along South Port Avenue from Horne Road to Baldwin Boulevard. The construction of the water main is divided into several phases. Construction is extending into the next phase, expanding the work zone from Horne Road to Tarlton Street. Southbound Port Avenue will remain one lane, utilizing the center turn lane as the travel lane. Both Northbound Port Avenue travel lanes will not be affected. Construction at this location is estimated to last several months.

Santa Fe Street – Amistad Street to Sunset Avenue

The contractor for AEP Texas is replacing existing utility poles along Santa Fe Street. Northbound Santa Fe will have daily temporary lane closures to provide a safe work area for utility workers. Work at this location is estimated to last a month.

Staples Street – Peerman Place and Dody Street (AEP Texas)

The contractor for AEP Texas is performing maintenance to underground electrical circuits along Staples Street. Access to underground facilities requires daily lane closures that will affect motorists traveling in both directions. Maintenance operations are scheduled to last one month.

Third Street –Elizabeth Street to Hancock Avenue (Public Works Department)

City crews are working on street improvements between Elizabeth Street and Hancock Avenue. Improvements are divided into multiple phases to address curb gutter and street pavement repairs. Motorists should expect daily temporary lane closures along this stretch of 3 rd Street. Business and residential access will be maintained at all times. Construction is expected to last several months.

Twigg Street – North Water Street to North Shoreline Boulevard

AEP Texas is performing maintenance to underground electrical components along Twigg Street. Access to underground facilities requires daily temporary full street closures that will affect motorists traveling along this section of Twigg Street. Maintenance operations are scheduled to last several days.

Water Street – at John Sartain Intersection

Contractors for Education Service Center will be implementing closures for building façade inspection. Inspection operations will be temporarily closing sidewalks, parking lanes and travel lanes at the intersection of Water Street and John Sartain. Temporary closures at this location are limited to the northwest corner and are estimated to last one week.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES: