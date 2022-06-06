ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans Starbucks store 1st in Louisiana to vote union

By Associated Press
KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
NEW ORLEANS - Employees at a Starbucks store in New Orleans are the first in Louisiana to unionize.

WWNO-FM reports ballots were cast Friday and Saturday. Workers voted 11-to-1 to join Workers United, which represents the unionized Starbucks stores.

Two votes were challenged. Barista Caitlyn Pierce and others tell the station they wanted to unionize because of regular shifts where they were overworked and understaffed.

In a statement Sunday, Starbucks said it was “listening and learning,” and added, “We respect our partner’s right to organize.”

The statement didn’t say whether the company would challenge the vote.

