ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Harrison, Freeney on 2023 hall of fame ballot

By Erik Columbia
WSYR NewsChannel 9
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qMfdl_0g1zTz9c00

(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University is looking to add two more to the hallowed halls with Marvin Harrison and Dwight Freeney on the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame ballot.

Once the 12,000 members of the NFF and the current Hall of Famers vote, the results will be announced during the 65 th NFF Annual Awards Dinner December 5, 2023.

“It’s an enormous honor to just be on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot considering more than 5.54 million people have played college football and only 1,056 players have been inducted,” said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell said in a release. “The Hall’s requirement of being a First-Team All-American creates a much smaller pool of about 1,500 individuals who are even eligible. Being in today’s elite group means an individual is truly among the greatest to have ever played the game, and we look forward to announcing the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class early next year.”

Harrison, already in the NFL Hall of Fame, is top three in program history in catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. Freeney is the school’s all-time sacks leader and the 2001 Big East Defensive Player of the Year. Both went on to have great NFL careers, earning spots in the Colts’ Ring of Honor and winning the Super Bowl with the Colts in 2007.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

Comments / 0

Related
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Fugitive of the Week: Douglas Gustafson

(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ for Douglas Gustafson.  The 36-year-old from Syracuse is a level 3 sex offender who police say absconded from New York State Parole. He is also wanted by U.S. Marshals for a federal probation violation, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s […]
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Fugitive of the Week: Michael Brooks

(WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ for Michael Brooks, who they say is wanted for second-degree murder.  Brooks, 31, of Syracuse, is a black male, with black hair and brown eyes, who stands 5’5” tall and weighs 220 pounds.  He has been no stranger to police with […]
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
College Sports
City
Harrison, NY
Syracuse, NY
Football
Syracuse, NY
Sports
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Fugitive of the Week: Laura Sheridan

(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ for Laura Sheridan.  The 35-year-old Liverpool resident is 5’3” tall, weighs 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Sheridan is wanted for six separate bench warrants:  Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree from an incident in 2021.  […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On The Lookout: Overnight break-in in Auburn

(WSYR-TV) — The Auburn Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ for a suspect(s) involved in an overnight burglary earlier in May.  Police say that around 2:40 a.m. on May 15, a person got out of a dark SUV and entered the Verizon located at 298 Grant Ave after the store closed […]
AUBURN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Hall Of Fame#American Football#Nff#Hall Of Famers#The Nfl Hall Of Fame#Big East Defensive
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Police: No evidence of active shooter near Rochester airport on Scottsville Rd.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A large police presence responded to Scottsville Road near the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport Friday morning to investigate the report of a “possible active shooter.” Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter said there were no injuries reported, no evidence of an active shooter, and there is no threat to the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
College
Syracuse University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse, JMA Wireless agree to 10-year dome naming rights deal

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It was announced Thursday that the Dome at Syracuse University will be called the “JMA Wireless Dome”. Syracuse University and JMA Wireless (JMA) Thursday announced a 10-year partnership for naming rights of the University’s iconic on-campus stadium. For the first time since the venue opened its doors in 1980, the stadium […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse women’s lacrosse gears up for Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. —  A trip to Championship Weekend is up for grabs when No. 4 Syracuse takes on No. 6 Northwestern in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Tournament on Thursday, May 19. Opening draw in Evanston, Illinois is set for 5 p.m. Eastern time. Fans can watch the game on ESPNU and the ESPN […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

WSYR NewsChannel 9

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
248K+
Views
ABOUT

Localsyr.com brings you the day's top stories. Stay up to date with breaking news for all of Central New York.

 https://www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy