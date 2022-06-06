ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Man wanted in Fla. arrested at Greenville-Spartanburg Airport

By Bethany Fowler
 4 days ago

SPARTANBURG (WSPA) – A man wanted in Florida was arrested Sunday afternoon at the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to GSP at 2:12 p.m. to assist US Customs Officers.

Once deputies were on the scene, they ran Ivan Dario Gonzalez, 38, of Port Orange in Florida, through the National Crime Information Center. The information center showed that Gonzalez had an active warrant from Seminole County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

Gonzalez was arrested and charged with fugitive from justice.

Gonzalez was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center and is awaiting extradition back to Florida.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

