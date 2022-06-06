Kirkland up for college football's highest honor

A Clemson great is up for college football’s highest honor.

Levon Kirkland has been placed on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot, the National Football Foundation (NFF) announced Monday. A standout linebacker at Clemson from 1988-91, Kirkland is one of 80 former Football Bowl Subdivision players to appear on the ballot for 2023.

It’s the second straight year Kirkland has been on the ballot.

NFF members and current Hall of Famers will vote on the 2023 class. Their votes will be tabulated and submitted to the NFF’s Honors Court, which will ultimately select the class. The class will be officially be inducted in December 2023.

Kirkland, a 2019 inductee into Clemson’s Ring of Honor, was a three-time All-American during his time with the Tigers, including a consensus first-teamer as a senior and a freshman All-American in 1988. It’s the first requirement for potential induction into the Hall of Fame.

“It’s an enormous honor to just be on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot considering more than 5.54 million people have played college football and only 1,056 players have been inducted,” NFF President and CEO Steve Hatchell said in a statement. “The Hall’s requirement of being a first-team All-American creates a much smaller pool of about 1,500 individuals who are even eligible. Being in today’s elite group means an individual is truly among the greatest to have ever played the game, and we look forward to announcing the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame class early next year.”

A native of Lamar, South Carolina, Kirkland was also a three-time first-team All-ACC performer and MVP of the 1989 Gator Bowl. As a junior in 1990, he was the only underclassman finalist for the Butkus Award, which annually goes to college football’s top linebacker.

He finished his career at Clemson with 273 tackles, 19 sacks and 40 tackles for loss before being taken by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second round of the 1992 NFL Draft. He was a two-time Pro Bowler during his 11 seasons in the NFL.