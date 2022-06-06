OTC to offer no-cost job training this summer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Ozarks Technical Community College announced they will be providing short-term free training courses this summer in the welding, heating and air, masonry and construction fields.

Tuition costs for all classes will be covered either by state programs like Fast Track and SkillUP, or college financial aid. Students will not have to pay anything to take these courses.

Welding . Six weeks. July 5-Aug. 9. The course meets five days a week from 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Construction (offered at Springfield and Table Rock). Four weeks. July 5-28. The course meets five days a week from 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

HVAC Assistant . Two weeks. July 11-22. The course meets five days a week from 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Masonry . Two days. June 30 and July 7. The course meets each day from 7:30-11:30 a.m.

Students must be at least 18-years-old to qualify.

Email cwd@otc.edu or call (417) 447-8888 for more information.

