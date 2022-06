WENATCHEE — An East Wenatchee teenager who burglarized a Malaga gun shop must spent the next month in local custody, plus up to 36 weeks in state juvenile detention. The 14-year-old was one of two teenagers arrested in the April break-in, in which the burglars blew open the locked door with a shotgun, and made off with $20,000 worth of handguns and other firearms. Most of the weapons have been recovered.

MALAGA, WA ・ 18 HOURS AGO