SANFORD – Following two years of development, Astellas’ new late-stage clinical and commercial manufacturing plant officially opened its doors in Sanford on Wednesday. Located in Central Carolina Enterprise Park, the 135,000-square-foot facility is equipped for clinical and commercial-scale manufacturing of Astellas’ pipeline of adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapies. It also will help address the Japan-headquartered company’s supply chain needs and provide in-house quality control and testing.

SANFORD, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO