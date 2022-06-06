Summer is here

As a two-year reconstruction project begins, students from Geneva Heights Elementary said goodbye to a school building that has been serving the Dallas community since 1931. The farewell ceremony was held on Friday, May 27, for faculty members, students and parents to say goodbye before the existing structure is demolished. As part of the farewell, attendees were given markers to write their own personal goodbye messages on the walls. They were also treated to a sneak peek of the new school, which is set to open in fall 2024. Until then, students and staff will be operating from the former Jill Stone Elementary School in Vickery Meadows.

DALLAS, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO