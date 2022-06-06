ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Summer is here

By The Hub
K12@Dallas
K12@Dallas
 4 days ago

Starting the week of June 6, the district will be closed on Fridays as central staff employees begin to work the summer schedule...

thehub.dallasisd.org

K12@Dallas

Nathaniel Hawthorne Elementary School Receives Design Award for New Building

Nathaniel Hawthorne Elementary School’s architecture team, Glenn|Partners, has been awarded a 2022 Texas Society of Architects Design Award. A true testament of hard work, commitment, creativity, and the ingenuity of the design process, this new and innovative school merges student curiosity and wonder in a “hive” of learning, collaboration, and activity. The architect’s website describes the project:
DALLAS, TX
K12@Dallas

Attendance still matters for Intersession and Redesign schools

Dallas ISD’s Parent Services department wants to share a reminder for students enrolled in an Intersession or School Day Redesign school: While it feels like summer, we are not yet done with school. Students’ attendance for the next few weeks of classes is important for their success. If parents have any questions about the schedule, please call your student’s school directly.
DALLAS, TX
K12@Dallas

Henry B. Gonzalez Personalized Learning Academy is a model for family engagement

When Principal Reymundo Cervantes arrived at Henry B. Gonzalez Personalized Learning Academy in 2017, parent engagement was not at its highest, to say the least. Five years later, as he leaves to take on the leadership of Pleasant Grove TAG, family involvement has more than tripled, and the elementary school in Southeast Dallas has become the district’s Whole School Model for Family Engagement.
DALLAS, TX
K12@Dallas

Travel opportunities available to Dallas ISD students

The Dallas ISD Social Studies Department, in collaboration with ECHO Education and EF Explore America, is thrilled to bring travel to our students for the 2022-2023 school year! We believe that visiting landmarks in our own state and across the nation is vital when providing equitable learning experiences. By providing...
DALLAS, TX
K12@Dallas

Parrish Charitable Foundation awards $18,000 in scholarships to 6 Dallas ISD debaters

Six Dallas ISD debaters received $18,000 in college scholarships by participating in the Fourth Annual Roland Parrish Scholarship Debate Tournament held at James Madison High School on May 18. Through a partnership with the Dallas Urban Debate Alliance, the Parrish Charitable Foundation has awarded more than $60,000 to Dallas ISD student debaters over the last four years.
DALLAS, TX
K12@Dallas

James Madison High School Class of 1966 Reunion Committee awards scholarships to 2022 high school graduates

The 56th Class Reunion Committee of the James Madison High School Class of 1966 recently held a fundraiser to support students in the 2022 graduating class who are seeking higher education. Principal Marian Willard recommended two seniors for the coveted scholarships, based on need and academic achievement. Olive Niyintunze was awarded a $1,000 scholarship, and Brandon Patterson was awarded a $750 scholarship.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juneteenth#Intersession#School Day Redesign#Summer Cool
K12@Dallas

Geneva Heights Elementary students say goodbye to their school with writings on the wall

As a two-year reconstruction project begins, students from Geneva Heights Elementary said goodbye to a school building that has been serving the Dallas community since 1931. The farewell ceremony was held on Friday, May 27, for faculty members, students and parents to say goodbye before the existing structure is demolished. As part of the farewell, attendees were given markers to write their own personal goodbye messages on the walls. They were also treated to a sneak peek of the new school, which is set to open in fall 2024. Until then, students and staff will be operating from the former Jill Stone Elementary School in Vickery Meadows.
DALLAS, TX
K12@Dallas

Dallas ISD Police Department accepted into the Georgetown Law Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement (ABLE) Project

The Dallas ISD Police Department has become the first major-city school district police department in Texas to fully embrace an innovative peer-intervention program called Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement (ABLE), which provides practical strategies and tactics to help officers reduce mistakes. The active bystandership training’s goal is to prepare police...
DALLAS, TX
K12@Dallas

Summer meals to keep Dallas children strong and healthy this summer

Bringing healthy summer meals to Dallas children ensures kids have a healthy vacation and return to school ready to learn. This summer, Dallas ISD will provide healthy, no-cost summer meals for children 18 and younger and enrolled students up to 21 years old with disabilities. The Summer Food Service Program is a U.S. Department of Agriculture nutrition program administered in the Lone Star State by the Texas Department of Agriculture. For children who rely on school meals during the academic year, these meals offer a source of good nutrition when school is out for the long summer vacation.
DALLAS, TX
K12@Dallas

195 Dallas ISD fifth-grade debaters go wild at their spring tournament

195 Dallas ISD fifth-grade debaters go wild at their spring tournament The Dallas ISD elementary debate program concluded its fourth season with a debate tournament at Adamson High School on May 14. Working in teams of three, 195 students from 29 schools took a stand and defended the pros and cons of the resolution:Zoos should be banned.
DALLAS, TX
K12@Dallas

See the school hours for the 2022-2023 school year

Following feedback from campus administrators, staff and parents/guardians, Dallas ISD has finalized the school hours for the 2022-2023 school year. 8 a.m.–3:15 p.m.: Elementary schools, Solar Preparatory School for Girls, Solar Preparatory School for Boys, Biomedical Preparatory at UT Southwestern, Jesus Moroles Expressive Arts Vanguard, and Eduardo Mata Montessori School.
DALLAS, TX
K12@Dallas

Superintendent’s Scholars earn $238,000 in funds for college

Seventy-eight outstanding graduating seniors in Dallas ISD earned a total $238,000 in scholarships funded through the annual Superintendent’s Scholarship Golf Tournament. Seventy-six recipients each earned $3,000 toward the cost of college. And, this year, $5,000 Superintendent’s Leadership Scholarships were awarded to two members of the Teen School Board. Below is the list of recipients. Congratulations, scholars!
DALLAS, TX
