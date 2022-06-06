Jennifer Lopez's MTV Awards Message to Ben Affleck Hints at How Important Their Home Life Is

Click here to read the full article.

Jennifer Lopez has reached icon status in Hollywood now that she’s been honored with the Generation Award at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, but that isn’t where her focus is these days. One short sentence at the end of her acceptance speech on Sunday gave all the insight any fan needs to know about where her head and heart are now.

J.Lo made sure to give fiancé Ben Affleck and the rest of her family a message that shows what is truly important to her. “Ben and everybody at home, wait for me to have dinner. I will be home by 7,” she joyfully shouted from the stage . If this was 2003 at the height of Bennifer fame, The Tender Bar actor would have been in the audience for that big video closeup, and then they would have hit the afterparty. None of that matters anymore because they don’t need to play up their relationship for the cameras, everything Lopez wants is waiting for her at home.

The couple has worked hard to not make the mistakes of their first whirlwind engagement, and part of those lessons learned come out of making a big effort to blend their families as harmoniously as possible. We’ve seen batting-cage outings with the couple and Lopez’s 14-year-old daughter Emme, and school pickups to grab Affleck’s 10-year-old son Samuel — it’s the everyday activities that are keeping them grounded. It’s almost as if this story was supposed to play out this way, they had to find their way back to each other.

From the looks of things, they are serious about making it to the altar this time, especially with the reported news that they’ve finally found a family home . The wedding won’t likely be a spectacle, and it’s possible that the public finds out after the fact that they’ve exchanged vows (much like how the engagement went down in her bubble bath ). So Lopez’s brief shout-out to Affleck carried a lot of weight that home is where her heart is.

