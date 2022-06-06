ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez's MTV Awards Message to Ben Affleck Hints at How Important Their Home Life Is

By Kristyn Burtt
 4 days ago
Jennifer Lopez has reached icon status in Hollywood now that she’s been honored with the Generation Award at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, but that isn’t where her focus is these days. One short sentence at the end of her acceptance speech on Sunday gave all the insight any fan needs to know about where her head and heart are now.

J.Lo made sure to give fiancé Ben Affleck and the rest of her family a message that shows what is truly important to her. “Ben and everybody at home, wait for me to have dinner. I will be home by 7,” she joyfully shouted from the stage . If this was 2003 at the height of Bennifer fame, The Tender Bar actor would have been in the audience for that big video closeup, and then they would have hit the afterparty. None of that matters anymore because they don’t need to play up their relationship for the cameras, everything Lopez wants is waiting for her at home.

The couple has worked hard to not make the mistakes of their first whirlwind engagement, and part of those lessons learned come out of making a big effort to blend their families as harmoniously as possible. We’ve seen batting-cage outings with the couple and Lopez’s 14-year-old daughter Emme, and school pickups to grab Affleck’s 10-year-old son Samuel — it’s the everyday activities that are keeping them grounded. It’s almost as if this story was supposed to play out this way, they had to find their way back to each other.

From the looks of things, they are serious about making it to the altar this time, especially with the reported news that they’ve finally found a family home . The wedding won’t likely be a spectacle, and it’s possible that the public finds out after the fact that they’ve exchanged vows (much like how the engagement went down in her bubble bath ). So Lopez’s brief shout-out to Affleck carried a lot of weight that home is where her heart is.

Comments / 44

Donna Thanner
3d ago

That's strange because she appears to be doing the same thing all over again , just like she did the last time Beings you have been married so many times why don't you just go and elope and go off on a romantic honeymoon together. why all the hoopla for another big wedding as if you are the blushing Bride that's walking down the aisle for the very first time . if you're truly in love why do you need all that AGAIN ? JUST GO DO IT !!! You claimed this time around you and Ben were going to be far out of the lime light and far more discreet but your not at all who is show for ? which ex do you want to set up and take notice Did someone bruise your ego along the way so you have to have this big huge over the top once again wedding ? Good grief how many times are you going to keep wearing a white wedding dress . it's suppose to represent your first wedding . The white is supposed to stand for the fact that your a virgin and you are so far from that..lol

Reply(6)
16
Vincent Gonzales
2d ago

Jai ho is in love with every man as a matter of time she's going to go back with Puff Daddy or Marc Anthony that's what holes do they go back and forth

Reply
8
Jack in the box
2d ago

She is no icon. "Wait for me to have dinner" at an acceptance speech is ridiculous . She thinks she is the best thing that happened. She is a washed out pathetic thing.😝

Reply
4
