GLASGOW — A town hall meeting hosted by the city of Glasgow that was rescheduled earlier this week was rescheduled again Friday evening. The meeting was originally scheduled to take place Monday, June 6 but was postponed earlier this week to June 23. The postponement occurred after the Kentucky League of Cities urged the city to convene as a special called meeting since council members will be in attendance.

GLASGOW, KY ・ 11 HOURS AGO