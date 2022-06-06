ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9NEWS

Armed robbery victim reportedly shot at while following suspects

9NEWS
9NEWS
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Three armed robbery suspects were arrested after leading police on a pursuit and causing a shelter-in-place order Sunday night, Westminster Police Department said. Around 7:30 a.m., police said officers were alerted of a possible armed robbery in the area of 148th Avenue and Huron Street....

www.9news.com

Comments / 5

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Roku#Amazon Fire Tv#Tv Streaming#Violent Crime#Next#Broncos
KKTV

WANTED: Police in Colorado are searching for a murder suspect

SALIDA, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted for murder. Salida Police shared photos of 47-year-old Daniel Egan on Friday. Egan is wanted on multiple nationwide warrants, including 1st-degree murder and 2nd-degree murder. If anyone has information on...
SALIDA, CO
KKTV

MISSING: Police looking for 80-year-old in Commerce City

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Commerce City Police Department needs your help locating 80-year-old Judy Ann Abbot, AKA Langston. Officers say she was last seen on Thursday around 12:30 p.m. in Denver for an appointment. She reportedly has red hair, brown eyes and is about 5′3″. A photo of...
COMMERCE CITY, CO
CBS Denver

Leiyla Cepeda, 18, Charged With Killing Her Newborn Daughter In Weld County

NUNN, Colo. (CBS4) – The Weld County District Attorney’s Office says it charged an 18-year-old mother for allegedly killing her newborn baby. Authorities arrested Leiyla Cepeda, of Texas, on Friday. Cepeda was 17 years old at the time of the alleged murder, however the district attorney’s office says she is being charged as an adult. She turned 18 on the day she was arrested. Police officers responded to a home on Lincoln Avenue in Nunn in the early morning hours on June 8 after a female infant’s body was found. A female in the house called 911, and Cepeda told paramedics she wasn’t feeling well and had not told her family she was pregnant, according to an arrest affidavit. She delivered the child that morning. The female who called police cleaned up the blood and other evidence, police say. Police say the baby had stab wounds to her body. Cepeda is in custody at a local hospital. She faces two counts of first degree murder.
WELD COUNTY, CO
Colorado Daily

Boulder police: Some hospitalized after three-vehicle crash at Foothills, Arapahoe

Boulder police said some people were hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash near Foothills Parkway and Arapahoe Avenue on Friday afternoon. Multiple units were dispatched to the area about 1:45 p.m., according Boulder Police Sgt. Melanie Patterson. She said there were some injuries from the collisions and the patients were taken...
BOULDER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Motorcyclist and passenger dead after crash along Highway 83

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two people are dead following a motorcycle crash Thursday along Highway 83. At 7:48 p.m., officers with the Falcon and Stetson Hills Division were dispatched to the area of N. Powers Blvd. and Highway 83 to a crash. Through preliminary investigation, officers determined a motorcycle was driving northbound on Highway The post Motorcyclist and passenger dead after crash along Highway 83 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Teen mother charged in violent death of her newborn baby

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — An 18-year-old has been charged with murder in connection to the death of her newborn baby, the Weld County District Attorney's Office said Friday. EDITOR'S NOTE: This story deals with violence against a baby and may be disturbing for some readers. Leiyla Cepeda, who is...
WELD COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Man convicted of multiple robberies in metro Denver

A 30-year-old man faces more than 20 years in prison after a federal jury found him guilty of robbery and firearms violations earlier this month, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado announced Thursday. The court convicted David H. Vargas of two counts of robbery and one count...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Arvada man sentenced for murder of roommate

GOLDEN, Colo. — An Arvada man convicted of killing his roommate and disposing of his body in Silver Plume has been sentenced to 38 years in prison. According to a release from the First Judicial District Attorney's Office, 33-year-old Tyler Condit was sentenced Wednesday for the murder of 22-year-old Joseph Elsey in August 2020.
ARVADA, CO
9NEWS

Fort Collins police arrest man for 'concerning interactions with teens'

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins police arrested a man for what they're calling "concerning interactions with teens" in May, and they think there could be more victims. Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) said in a release Wednesday that in mid-May, officers received a report that an unknown man had approached a group of teenagers at the Poudre River Whitewater Park.
FORT COLLINS, CO
1310kfka.com

3 arrested in armed robbery, police pursuit in Westminster

Three men are arrested in connection with an armed robbery that led to a police pursuit in Westminster. Police were called to 148th Avenue and Huron Street Sunday night for reports of an armed robbery and shots fired. Police said the victim followed the suspects, who fired several shots at them. Police found the suspect vehicle and pursued it to the 9000 book of Utica Street where the suspects then fled on foot, prompting a shelter-in place order for area residents. They were later found hiding in a backyard of a home nearby and taken into custody.
WESTMINSTER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Female inmate dies at El Paso County Jail

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, a female inmate died while in custody Thursday. Around 4:26, the EPCSO says the inmate was found unresponsive in her assigned cell. Personnel with the sheriff's office and medical staff initiated life-saving measures until first responders with American Medical Response (AMR) The post Female inmate dies at El Paso County Jail appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
27K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy