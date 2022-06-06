ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

FBI warning of scam targeting stores in NC, other states

By Emily Mikkelsen
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q6s2r_0g1zKqxc00

(WGHP) — FBI’s Charlotte office is issuing a warning about fraud schemes targeting businesses across the south.

According to a release, the scam uses stolen credit card numbers to mark large purchases over the phone. So far this year over 100 businesses across North and South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, West Virginia and Kentucky have been targeted.

Businesses like tire stores, furniture stores, lumber companies and appliance stores were targeted in a scam that involves making a purchase over the phone, being picked up by and taken into other states to resale.

CRIME NEWS: See all of the the latest crime news from FOX8

Often, the drivers were hired through online job sites and paid with third-party cash applications and had no idea the items had been purchased illegally. It would then take days for the businesses to find out that the purchases had been fraudulent.

FBI Charlotte is working with several local law enforcement agencies on the investigation and believes there may be additional victims.

Businesses with similar unsolved crimes should call, FBI Charlotte at 704-672-6100 or fill out a complaint online at tips.fbi.gov.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
State
Kentucky State
City
Charlotte, NC
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
State
West Virginia State
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Crime News#Fraud#Wghp#Nexstar Media Inc
WAVY News 10

Indicted former Greensboro officer turns himself in, SBI confirms

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation says that an officer who was indicted in the death of a man in Greensboro has turned himself in. On Monday, Officer Matthew Edward Hamilton was indicted for manslaughter by a Guilford County Grand Jury after the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation presented […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAVY News 10

Gov. Youngkin signs seven preventative human trafficking bills

Youngkin signed seven legislative bills with a goal of putting an end to human trafficking and provide support for survivors on June 8. After the signing, Secretary Kay Coles James officiated the swearing-in of the Commission on Human Trafficking Prevention and Survivor Support making this the first meeting of the new advisory council.
VIRGINIA STATE
wsvaonline.com

Four new local cases of Covid

Virginia processed four fatal cases of coronavirus today, half of them were here in the valley. The Virginia Department of Health report this morning included deaths in Staunton and Augusta County. However, other numbers seemed better than previous days with just a pair of COVID hospitalizations and four localities posted single-digit new case counts.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy