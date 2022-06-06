ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Pedestrian killed after a hit-and-run crash in Austin (Austin, TX)

 4 days ago

Pedestrian killed after a hit-and-run crash in Austin (Austin, TX)

On Sunday morning, one person was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Austin. As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run crash took place at the intersection of East Ben White Boulevard and Alvin Devane Boulevard at about 7 a.m. [...]

Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

