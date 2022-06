Kids from 110 teams have been shooting this week in the Scholastic Clay Target Program state championship north of Cedar Falls. Iowa DNR Shooting Sports Coordinator, Chris Van Gorp, says it’s a sport that has really grown among kids. “The program’s been around in Iowa for 15 years, and we continue to see growth every year, the last couple of years, we’ve continued to see increased growth. This is our record year with attendance here at the state shoot. There’s actually over 4,200d kids enrolled in Iowa in the program,” Van Gorp says.

CEDAR FALLS, IA ・ 6 HOURS AGO