Appling County Business Expo

Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral service for Mrs. Patricia Ann “Pat” Carter, age 67, who went to her heavenly home Tuesday June 7, 2022. Pat was born December 18, 1954, in Appling County to the late Phil Poole and the late Azalee Williams. She was a caregiver with a servant’s heart. Pat was kind, generous, and compassionate. She loved her family with her whole heart and was always the first to offer help even if it meant the exclusion of her own needs. Pat played many roles, and we were all blessed to have been a part of her life. But her greatest and most fulfilling role was being a “MeMa” to Katelyn, Brayden, and the many others she adopted along the way. To know her was to love her. She was the epitome of what a strong, caring woman should be, and we will miss her every day,

APPLING COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO