Boston, MA

Missing 13-Year-Old Boy Found, Boston Police Say

nbcboston.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 13-year-old boy who had been missing since Saturday evening was found...

www.nbcboston.com

nbcboston.com

Victim Identified in East Boston Hit-and-Run

Police identified the victim of a hit-and-run crash in East Boston last month as they continue to search for the driver who fled the scene. Alan Martel, 58, of East Boston, was rushed to the ICU with life-threatening injuries on May 12, the night of the crash. He died on May 26, Boston police said Friday.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

MISSING TEEN: Plainville, Mass. Police Seek Missing 17-Year-Old

Police in Plainville, Massachusetts, are searching for a missing 17-year-old. Keegan Jones, 17, hasn't been seen since yesterday afternoon. He is described as 5-foot-8, 125 to 130 pounds with long, light brown hair. He was last seen leaving King Philip Regional High School around 5:15 p.m. and last known to be wearing a maroon shirt and khaki pants.
PLAINVILLE, MA
nbcboston.com

Woman Indicted on Murder Charge in Death of Boston Police Officer Boyfriend

A Mansfield woman has been indicted by a grand jury on a second-degree murder charge in the death of her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, according to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office. Karen Read, 42, was previously charged with manslaughter, accused of hitting O'Keefe with her car. O'Keefe was...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Boy Saved From Drowning in Pool at Camp in Groveland, Officials Say

A boy was rescued from a pool at a camp in Groveland, Massachusetts, on Friday morning, officials say. The 12-year-old from Newburyport was conscious when first responders arrived at the private camp on Bare Hill Road, but people on scene had conducted CPR, according to the Groveland fire and police departments.
GROVELAND, MA
City
Roxbury, MA
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
nbcboston.com

Person Arrested After Fire at Satanic Temple in Salem

One person is in custody in connection with a fire at the Satanic Temple in Salem, Massachusetts, late Friday night, police said. Salem police confirm they arrested a suspect after the fire at the Satanic Temple, located at 64 Bridge Street. The suspect's name was not immediately released. Aerial footage...
SALEM, MA
nbcboston.com

Mom Dead, 6-Year-Old Boy Missing After Family Was Fishing on Merrimack River in Newburyport

Editor's note: For the latest on this developing story, click here or go to Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra to read the story in Spanish. Several agencies responded Thursday evening to the Merrimack River near the Whittier Bridge in Massachusetts for reports of several people in the water, and officials later confirmed that one woman had died and her 6-year-old son remained missing.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Hospitalized After Incident at MBTA's Symphony Station

A man was rushed to the hospital for a laceration on his leg after an incident at the MBTA's Symphony Station. A man was seen in the track area at Symphony Station around 6 a.m., according to the MBTA. It wasn't immediately clear how he was injured. Boston EMS confirmed...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Coast Guard Suspends Search for Missing Boy, 6, in Merrimack River

The massive operation to search for the 6-year-old boy who went missing in Massachusetts' Merrimack River Thursday night has been suspended, the Coast Guard said Friday evening. The decision comes after crews searched 228 square miles for 69 hours. “It is always a difficult decision to suspend a search and...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Worker Killed at Construction Site in Boston; Man Identified

A man is dead following an accident at a construction site in Boston's Seaport District early Thursday morning, authorities confirmed. Emergency crews were called to the area of Northern Avenue around 6 a.m. One person died at the scene, Boston EMS said. Another person was taken to a nearby hospital...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

3 Injured in Serious Head-on Crash Near Wenham Lake

A pickup truck and a car collided head-on in Wenham, Massachusetts, Wednesday, sending all three people inside to the hospital. The two occupants of the car had to be flown to Boston to be treated; the car's driver had to be cut from the wreckage, Wenham police said. The crash...
WENHAM, MA
nbcboston.com

Taunton Man Calls NBC10 Boston Responds After RV Problems Arise

A Taunton, Massachusetts, man did not read the fine print when he purchased a motorhome last year. When problems arose, he reached out to NBC10 Boston Responds for help. Nate Daniels traded in his small travel trailer and upgraded to a larger bus style motorhome last June. “When I stepped...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Security Guard Dies After Fall at The Country Club in Brookline

An overnight security guard at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, died after falling from a structure that was being built as part of preparations for the U.S. Open golf tournament, the Norfolk District Attorney's office said Wednesday. The district attorney's office said the man was a subcontractor of the...
BROOKLINE, MA
nbcboston.com

Condo Complex Fire in Plainville Displaces Residents of 10 Units

A fire broke out at a condo building overnight in Plainville, Massachusetts, displacing everyone living in the 10-unit complex. The fire started just before midnight on Messenger St. at the Huckleberry Hill townhouses. The Plainville Fire Department said it started as a mulch fire and then spread to two units at the 10-unit complex.
PLAINVILLE, MA
nbcboston.com

Commuter Rail Delays on Newburyport/Rockport Line Persist After Derailment

Delays continued Thursday morning on the MBTA Newburyport/Rockport commuter rail line following a train derailment Wednesday near Beverly, Massachusetts. MBTA officials say safety inspections found that Wednesday's derailment caused a damage to the switch. Two morning trains from Rockport and Beverly were canceled as a result of the issue. According...
nbcboston.com

Medford Residents Want City to Take Steps to Fix Rat Problem

There's a rat problem in Medford, Massachusetts, so much so that you can see their burrows from the street. Neighbors in one neighborhood say MBTA construction moved in, and then so did the rats. Homeowner Lani Mimmo pointed out the burrows in her yard to NBC10 Boston on Thursday and...
MEDFORD, MA

