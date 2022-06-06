Missing 13-Year-Old Boy Found, Boston Police Say

Police identified the victim of a hit-and-run crash in East Boston last month as they continue to search for the driver who fled the scene. Alan Martel, 58, of East Boston, was rushed to the ICU with life-threatening injuries on May 12, the night of the crash. He died on May 26, Boston police said Friday.
Police in Plainville, Massachusetts, are searching for a missing 17-year-old. Keegan Jones, 17, hasn't been seen since yesterday afternoon. He is described as 5-foot-8, 125 to 130 pounds with long, light brown hair. He was last seen leaving King Philip Regional High School around 5:15 p.m. and last known to be wearing a maroon shirt and khaki pants.
A Mansfield woman has been indicted by a grand jury on a second-degree murder charge in the death of her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, according to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office. Karen Read, 42, was previously charged with manslaughter, accused of hitting O'Keefe with her car. O'Keefe was...
A boy was rescued from a pool at a camp in Groveland, Massachusetts, on Friday morning, officials say. The 12-year-old from Newburyport was conscious when first responders arrived at the private camp on Bare Hill Road, but people on scene had conducted CPR, according to the Groveland fire and police departments.
One person is in custody in connection with a fire at the Satanic Temple in Salem, Massachusetts, late Friday night, police said. Salem police confirm they arrested a suspect after the fire at the Satanic Temple, located at 64 Bridge Street. The suspect's name was not immediately released. Aerial footage...
Editor's note: For the latest on this developing story, click here or go to Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra to read the story in Spanish. Several agencies responded Thursday evening to the Merrimack River near the Whittier Bridge in Massachusetts for reports of several people in the water, and officials later confirmed that one woman had died and her 6-year-old son remained missing.
Police are looking for a man who exposed himself to people on the popular Minuteman Bikeway in Lincoln, Massachusetts, this weekend. Local police released a sketch of the man who people said exposed himself on the rail trail near Route 2A about 8:15 a.m. Sunday. He is described as being...
A man was rushed to the hospital for a laceration on his leg after an incident at the MBTA's Symphony Station. A man was seen in the track area at Symphony Station around 6 a.m., according to the MBTA. It wasn't immediately clear how he was injured. Boston EMS confirmed...
The massive operation to search for the 6-year-old boy who went missing in Massachusetts' Merrimack River Thursday night has been suspended, the Coast Guard said Friday evening. The decision comes after crews searched 228 square miles for 69 hours. “It is always a difficult decision to suspend a search and...
A woman was arrested early Wednesday morning after leading Massachusetts state troopers on a chase down Interstate 93 into Boston in a Malden police cruiser that was stolen in front of the city's police headquarters hours earlier. When Malden police realized shortly before midnight that the cruiser was stolen, they...
A man is dead following an accident at a construction site in Boston's Seaport District early Thursday morning, authorities confirmed. Emergency crews were called to the area of Northern Avenue around 6 a.m. One person died at the scene, Boston EMS said. Another person was taken to a nearby hospital...
A pickup truck and a car collided head-on in Wenham, Massachusetts, Wednesday, sending all three people inside to the hospital. The two occupants of the car had to be flown to Boston to be treated; the car's driver had to be cut from the wreckage, Wenham police said. The crash...
A family fishing trip to a Massachusetts river ended in tragedy Thursday with a mother dead and her 6-year-old son missing in the Merrimack River. Authorities continued to search for the boy by land, river and air Friday morning before the Coast Guard suspended the search at 5 p.m. The...
A Taunton, Massachusetts, man did not read the fine print when he purchased a motorhome last year. When problems arose, he reached out to NBC10 Boston Responds for help. Nate Daniels traded in his small travel trailer and upgraded to a larger bus style motorhome last June. “When I stepped...
An overnight security guard at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, died after falling from a structure that was being built as part of preparations for the U.S. Open golf tournament, the Norfolk District Attorney's office said Wednesday. The district attorney's office said the man was a subcontractor of the...
A fire broke out at a condo building overnight in Plainville, Massachusetts, displacing everyone living in the 10-unit complex. The fire started just before midnight on Messenger St. at the Huckleberry Hill townhouses. The Plainville Fire Department said it started as a mulch fire and then spread to two units at the 10-unit complex.
A small town was left with a pile of asbestos-infused rubble and a roughly $4 million bill to clean it up when an intense blaze destroyed a vacant mill building in Orange, Massachusetts, this weekend. The town was already trying to address the asbestos in the long-abandoned building, but after...
Delays continued Thursday morning on the MBTA Newburyport/Rockport commuter rail line following a train derailment Wednesday near Beverly, Massachusetts. MBTA officials say safety inspections found that Wednesday's derailment caused a damage to the switch. Two morning trains from Rockport and Beverly were canceled as a result of the issue. According...
There's a rat problem in Medford, Massachusetts, so much so that you can see their burrows from the street. Neighbors in one neighborhood say MBTA construction moved in, and then so did the rats. Homeowner Lani Mimmo pointed out the burrows in her yard to NBC10 Boston on Thursday and...
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A brand new upscale restaurant and sports bar that has been a long time in the making is finally getting ready to open its doors. According to a Facebook post from the place, Boston Ale House in West Roxbury has been in...
